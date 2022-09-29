Auto, Taxi Fare In Mumbai Increased By 10% From This Date: Minimum Auto Fare Is Now Rs 23

Starting October 1, people in Mumbai will have to pay more for taxi and auto rides as rates are hiked.

Rate revision since March 2021

The revised charges were decided during a MMRTA meeting on Monday presided over by the Maharashtra Transport Secretary.

The existing fare for around 60,000 taxis and about 4.6 lakh auto-rickshaws in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has been in force since March 1, 2021.

The taxi and auto rickshaw fares were revised as CNG price was hiked to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 49.40 per kg on March 1, 2021, besides the rising cost of living, inflation, and other factors, it stated.

New rates effective October

The new rates will come into force from October 1 and will be applicable for petrol and CNG-operated taxis.

The MMRTA has given two months between October 1 to November 30 for the recalibration of fare metres installed in taxis and auto rickshaws.

Official notification

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority passengers will have to pay Rs 28 as the minimum fare for travelling in black and yellow taxis and Rs 23 for auto rickshaws.

With this, the basic fares are hiked by Rs 3 and Rs 2, respectively.

“Beyond this minimum flag down distance, passengers will have to pay Rs 18.66 per km instead of Rs 16.93 per km for taxis and Rs 15.33 a km instead of 14.20 (per km) for auto-rickshaws,” according to the MMRTA release.

Auto Rickshaw

The previous price was Rs 21 for 1.5 km and Rs 14.20 per km since.

This has now been hiked to Rs 23 for 1.5 Km and Rs 15.33 for the next km.

Taxi

The previous fare was Rs 25 for 1.5 km and Rs 16.93 for the next km.

This has now changed to Rs 28 for 1.5 km and Rs 18.66 for the next km.

Cool Cab

Earlier, one had to shell out Rs 33 for 1.5 km and Rs 22.26. for the next km.

This has been increased to Rs 40 for 1.5 km and Rs 26.71 for the next km.