Navratri Shopping? These 5 Indian Startups Will Manage All Your Navratri Shopping Needs

Know about these 5 startups taking care of your shopping needs this Navratri

The arrival of the festive season brings fresh energy, joy and happiness in lives. It is a time to join your loved ones to celebrate the bonds, have fun and create new memories together. It is an occasion that gives you a chance to pick up the shopping bags and finally add those things to your cart for which you have been waiting for long. Be it your favourite designer outfit to coolest gadget like a hi-end smartphone, great discounts and offers further add new spark to the joy of shopping during this time. This Navratri, know about these 5 startups that are adding zest to the festive mood by taking care of all your shopping needs:



Snapdeal: This leading lifestyle shopping destination has everything for everyone. A range of good quality and value-based products are enough to fulfil all your shopping needs. Snapdeal launches various exciting offers to help you save big on its platform. It is definitely a great choice to enjoy the joy of buying gifts or shopping for yourself which is also value for money.mPokket: The 9 auspicious days of Navratri serve as a great opportunity to gift your loved ones and shower your love and affection on them. To help you go ahead with instant purchase and help you buy things instantly,

mPokket—an instant loan app is solving all your problems by taking care of your finances and festive needs. You can easily avail a loan from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000 instantly for a hassle-free shopping experience. Its flexible repayment options lets you repay the amount as per your convenience.

boAt: This popular and ultra-fashionable audio brand needs no introduction. You can simply choose from your favourite speaker or earphones and groove to those peppy beats. The cool products are the perfect match for your Garba plans and also to enjoy the festive mood in full-swing.

Furlenco: The auspicious time of Navratri brings fresh energy and positivity in lives. To enjoy this season in full spirit, if you are moving into a new home or even if you are not, you can always give a new look to your home with vibrant and colorful decor. Especially if buying furniture seems unaffordable at the moment, then Furlenco is the startup for you- you can opt for rental furniture, delivered to your doorstep. Decorate your home with the most affordable and trendiest collection of furniture from Furlenco. It offers a wide range of furniture and home décor items from sofas and beds to home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. Furlenco is a one-stop shop for all your home needs.

Spinny: If you are thinking of finally bringing your dream car home this auspicious season, then Spinny is the right destination for you. It is the most trusted online used car buying platform which offers a range of options across different categories and budgets to let you pick your favourite. Spinny ensures quality at every touchpoint for its customers to give the best used-car buying experience..

