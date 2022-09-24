This City Beats Hyderabad, Pune To Become India’s Most Safest City!?

Hyderabad has been named the third safest city in India following Kolkata and Pune, as per a report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Cognizable offenses with a population of two million

2,599 crimes were committed in Hyderabad for every million people in 2021.

The NCRB released the data after an analysis of the registration of cognizable offenses in cities with a population of two million.

Kolkata has come on top the list as the least crime-prone metro city with only 1,034 crimes.

It is followed by Pune with 2,568 crimes.

Highest crime rates

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi has the highest crime rate in the country with 18,596 crimes per million population.

It is followed by Surat, Cochin, Ahmedabad, and Chennai on the list of cities with the highest crime rates.

Lowest crime rates

Coming to the south of the country, Hyderabad is the city with the lowest crime rate, while Bangalore is ranked fifth among the safest cities with 4,272 crimes per million population.

Taking one lakh population into account, 104.4 crimes were registered in Kolkata, 256.8 crimes in Pune, and 259.9 in Hyderabad.

Bangalore reported as many as 427.2 crimes and 428.4 in Mumbai.

Murder and attempts to murder

45 murder cases were reported in Kolkata, 98 in Hyderabad, 152 in Bangalore, 454 in Delhi, and 162 in Mumbai.

In terms of attempts to murder, 135 cases were registered in Kolkata, 192 in Hyderabad, 371 in Bangalore, 752 in Delhi, and 349 in Mumbai.

Women’s safety

11 rape cases were registered in Kolkata, 116 in Hyderabad, 117 in Bangalore, 1,226 in Delhi, and 364 in Mumbai.

127 cases of attacks on women were registered in Kolkata, 177 in Hyderabad, 357 in Bangalore, and 1,023 in Delhi.

Armed robberies

There were three dacoities reported in Kolkata, 11 in Hyderabad, 16 in Mumbai, 25 in Delhi, and 36 in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,246 cases were registered in Kolkata, 2,419 in Hyderabad, 6,066 in Bangalore, 1,980 in Delhi, and 7,820 in Mumbai.

Image Source