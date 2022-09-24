Canada Will Clear Backlog Of 27 Lakh Visa Applications By 2022-End!

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said that it is hoping to complete processing the backlog of visa applications which amounts to 2.7 million applicants.

Backlog reduced significantly

The country saw a massive surge of 55% in visa applications in 2022 compared to 2019.

This surge which has also caused the backlog may be attributed to the pandemic.

IRCC data suggests that the backlog has been reduced by 95,204 persons in a matter of six weeks.

Proactive measures to speed up processing

The Canadian administration has taken steps to amend the delay in granting visas to applicants.

It has hired up to 1,250 new employees by the end of the fall, modernizing IRCC operations, introducing application status trackers, and publishing monthly data on the IRCC website.

It has developed a new webpage tracking the visa inventory.

They have prioritized student visas since university terms are about to begin.

More than 230,000 students from India enrolled in post-secondary institutions in Canada.

Inventory of different visas

The citizenship inventory stands at 371,620 applicants as of September 1, compared to 444,792 on July 15.

The permanent residence inventory stands at 513,923 people as of August 31, compared to 514,116 as of July 17.

Also on August 31, the temporary residence inventory stood at 1,698,284 people, compared to 1,720,123 persons as of July 17.

Therefore, there have been reductions across all three major groups.

Roughly 10,000 visas processed a week

Canada’s high commissioner to India Cameron MacKay has shared that the country hopes to resume normal visa processing times by the end of 2022.

He said that they process roughly 10,000 visas a week for Indian nationals but that is not fast enough.

Indians top the list in every category of Canadian visas including student, tourist, business and work permits and permanent residence applications.

Vaccination no longer required

Canada will probably no longer require visitors to be vaccinated.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Andrew Morris says that the removal of the vaccine mandate should have been done long ago

He believes that there is no value to making sure individuals are immunized since it neither prevents cases nor variants from spreading.

Sixth round of Express Entry draws

Canada immigration minister Sean Fraser has informed that the country is on track to exceed its immigration goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people in 2022.

On 14 September it conducted the sixth draw issuing 3,250 invitations to apply for Express Entry visa.

Canada resumed their all-program draws for immigration on 6 July this year.

The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) informed that the minimum cut off Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score was 510.