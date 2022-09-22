This IT Company Will Hire 9000 Indians With 100% Work From Home Model! (Skills Needed?)

The global customer service software and services company, [24]7.ai on Tuesday announced they are planning to hire around 9,000 new employees from all over India.

[24]7.ai Recruitment Drive

The service provider plans to tap into the talent from Tier II and III cities, with ‘work from anywhere options’ with this drive.

Further, the IT firm said, “they are hiring across voice and chat processes to serve its international client base, by adding 9,000 new hires to its workforce, over FY23, [24]7.ai,” in a statement.

Shedding more light on the subject, the SVP and HRD Head, India and Americas, [24]7.ai, Nina Nair said, “India has a well-recognized talent pool that we as pioneers in the industry have groomed over the years. We stay strongly invested in our people and nurture freshers to grow them into leaders. This is one of the key reasons that our attrition rates have consistently remained much lower than the industry. We also remain deeply committed in our quest to increase diversity in our workforce.”

Personalised and Satisfying Customer Experiences

The company hired around 5,000 people from India last year in order to meet the surge in demand for its business.

When it comes to [24]7.ai, it aims to provide personalised and satisfying customer experiences.

Which can only be achieved by redefining artificial intelligence, human insight and deep vertical expertise, according to the company.

Moreover, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology makes the transactions between businesses and consumers simple.

Significant Expansion In CCaaS Market

In recent developments, the firm has received the “BPO of the Year” award at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas.

During the largest customer event in the world, the award was presented to the company by Customer Contact Week.

Besides this, [24]7.ai has also announced a significant expansion into the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market.

[24]7. ai has a ready-made CCaaS platform.

This platform combines tried-and-true features and functions with new capabilities like a new agent workspace for voice and video conversations and intelligent routing for voice and digital agents – all built by agents for agents.