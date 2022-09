Attention Xiaomi, Redmi & POCO Users: Check MIUI 13.5 Eligible Device List

Xiaomi MIUI 13.5, the latest iteration of MIUI will soon be available for download for select devices.

It will be available for a bunch of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices.

Xiaomi 12 smartphones have already got MIUI 13.1 (at least in China).

Features

The biggest feature of MIUI 13.1 is that it is based on the new Android version.

Google devices have not yet received the stable Android 13 update but Xiaomi 12 series have started receiving it.

There is a dearth of information regarding the latest update.

For that a Xiaomi 12 device is required.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12/12 Pro/12X/12 Ultra/12 Lite.

Xiaoomi Mi 11T/11T Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 /Mi 11i/ Mi 11 Ultra /Mi 11 Pro/Mi 11X Pro/11 Lite 4G/ Mi 11 Lite 5G/11 Lite 5G NE.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Xiaomi Mix FOLD/Mix FOLD 2.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro/Mi10 Ultra/Mi 10 Lite/Mi 10 Lite Zoom.

Xiaomi Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro/Mi 10T Lite.

Redmi

Redmi Note 11/Note 11 Pro/Note 11 Pro 5G/Note 11 4G/Note 11T/Note 11 Pro/Note 11 Pro+ 5G/Note 11S.

Redmi Note 10/Note 10 Pro.

Redmi-Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi K50/K50 Pro/K50 Gaming.

Redmi Note 8 (2021).

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Redmi-10/10 Power/10 Prime/10 Prime 2022/10C/10A.

Redmi Note 11E/Note 11E Pro/Note 11T Pro/Note 11T Pro+.

Other brands

POCO M4/M4 Pro 4G/M4 Pro 5G.

Little X3 Pro /X4 Pro 5G/X3 GT/X4 GT/X4 GT+.

POCO-F4/F4 Pro/F3/F3 GT.

LITTLE C40/C40+.

The following models that will not receive the update, according to Xiaomiui: