This New Upcoming Electric SUV Promises 480-Kms Range In Single Charge: BYD Atto 3 Info Leaked!

For quite some time now, the BYD has been selling in India. Initially offered as a CV that caters to premium electric taxi segment, now it shall also enter in the PV segment.

The Chinese brand won’t chill here, as it plans to launch Atto 3 electric SUV. Read the story to know more info regarding this upcoming electric SUV.

BYD Atto 3

BYD is going to launch an electric SUV in the Indian EV market which it feels is less tapped. As we speak today, the 4W EV segment is dominated by Tata Motors. Having a wheelbase of 2,720mm, Atto 3 is 4,455mm in length, 1,875mm in width, 1,615mm in height. This model sits above Nexon EV Max, XUV400 and ZS EV.

There are various powertrain options.

There is a ground clearance of 175mm and a minimum luggage capacity of 440L. This can later be expanded to 1,340L.

It is comparatively larger compact SUVs like Creta, and Grand Vitara and MPVs like Ertiga. It has rear disc brakes and 18” alloy wheels clad with 215/55-R18 rubber.

A choice between a 49.92 kWh battery pack and a 60.48 kWh battery pack is being offered by BYD. From a standstill, the car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds and is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front axle and makes 201 bhp (150 kW) of maximum power and 310 Nm of maximum torque.

The 49.92 kWh battery promises an NEDC-certified 410 km range, while a larger 60.48 kWh battery promises 480 km. For 49.92 kWh pack, the WLTP is 345 km whereas for 60.48 kWh pack it is 420 km.

Atto 3 gets Blade Battery which is likely to be manufactured by BYD’s subsidiary Fudi Industrial. With a smaller battery, kerb weight is 1,680 kg while models with a larger battery pack weigh 1,750 kg.

Features & Launch

For smaller battery pack, BYD Atto 3 features a CC2 charging socket that supports up to 70 kW of DC charging. Same is 80 kW for larger battery pack.

When it comes to safety the car will get 7 airbags, TPMS, ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake.

ADAS features are also included that enables front and rear collision warning, autonomous braking, high-beam assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist among others.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, heated ORVMs, LED lighting all around, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, a portable card key, PM2.5 air filter, and a 12.8” screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What is ingenious is the touchscreen which is rotatable. This enables portrait and landscape orientation.

When it comes to the pricing, Rs. 30 to 35 lakh seem palatable and appropriate. The car comes with a unique proposition of a feature-loaded electric SUV with a large battery pack.

This Diwali it won’t just be firecrackers in the sky, but also in the EV space.