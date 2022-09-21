Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Smartphone Deals You Can’t Miss In 2022! (iPhones, Nothing, Pixel & More)
The Big Billion Days from Flipkart has been announced and it is around the corner on September 23. This sale will continue till the end of the month.
Some of the phone deals have been revealed by Apple, ahead of the sale. Flipkart will be offering massive discounts on many smartphones. Following is the list of top 10 phone deals that you can’t afford to miss:
- iPhone 13 : Massively down from Rs 69,990 to Rs 49,990, iPhone 13 is a deal that you can’t miss. This means that there is a direct price slash of Rs 20,000. But just hold onto the horses, this price cut could be in the form of bank cards, prepaid orders, and exchange bonus. Some amount of flat discount shall be there as well.
- iPhone 11 : The Flipkart listing has revealed that the iPhone 11 will be priced under Rs 30,000, whereas the iPhone 12 mini will be on sale for less than Rs 40,000.
- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max : During the sale, these two will be priced under Rs 90,000 and 1,00,000, respectively.
- Nothing Phone (1) : Currently selling for Rs 33,999, the phone is expected to drop to Rs 28,999, which effectively means a price drop of Rs 5,000. However, how will be reduction be passed on to the customer, there is still no idea.
- Realme 9 Pro+: The phone will be available at an effective price of Rs 17,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The phone is generally sold at Rs 22,999, this means that there will be a price slash of Rs 3,000. This price is already live on the e-commerce website.\
- Pixel 6a : There is a humongous offer for those who are interested to buy this piece. Flipkart shall be selling this phone for Rs 27,699. The original price is Rs 43,999. The offers shall be availed through bank card, prepaid order, and special discount.
- Moto G62 : The phone which is at from Rs 17,999, will be offered at Rs 14,499. However, there won’t be a flat discount as the price cut will be based bank cards and other offers.
- Poco F4 : During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the phone shall be offered at a price of 21,999, down from Rs 27,999.
- Redmi 10 : This budget phone which sells at Rs 10,999 will be priced under Rs 10,000.
- Moto G32 : Last but not the least, Moto G32 will be available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 9,899. The price currently starts from Rs 10,999.
