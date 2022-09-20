Realme 10 Can Launch Soon: Realme 10 Spotted On NBTC, BIS, EEC, and Indonesia Telecom Database

After a series of launches in the Realme 9 lineup, finally the smartphone brand seems to be done with this series and moving on to the next Realme 10 series.

Realme 10 Series Launch

The same is confirmed with this latest news where a new device with model number RMX3630 has popped up on the NBTC, BIS, EEC, and Indonesia Telecom certification websites.

Further, the office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission listing has revealed that the device has the Realme 10 moniker.

Experts think that the absence of “5G” from the name could mean that this is a 4G model.

Interestingly, other listings have not revealed any specs so far.

Although, they have confirmed that the device will come to Thailand, India, and Indonesia.

Let’s not waste any time further and take a look at its predecessor to get an idea of what to expect from this forthcoming smartphone.

Realme 10 Series Launch Schedule

Finally, the Realme 10 4G with model number RMX3630 is here, according to tipster Mukul Sharma.

This information further hints that the company may not have more Realme 9 series models and here on, we might only see Realme 10 series phones.

Prior to this, the Realme 9 series has seen multiple new launches including the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9i, and Realme 9i 5G.

It also has the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition.

It is noteworthy here that the brand is yet to confirm the Realme 10 series’ arrival.

However, we might see the series unveiled pretty soon since the purported Realme 10 4G is already on multiple certifications.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications

The most recent launch from the Realme 9 series phone was the Realme 9i 5G.

The smartphone offers a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution.

The screen comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Panda Glass protection.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary lens in the rear and an 8MP selfie snapper in the front.

Its rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It offers a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.