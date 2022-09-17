Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Smartphone Deals You Should Know (Nothing, Realme, Google Pixel & More)

The festive season is one and two of India’s top e-tailers Amazon and Flipkart have begun their sale events.

Here’s some smartphones you can nab at a great deal.

Nothing Phone (1)

Flipkart is offering the Nothing Phone (1) for just Rs 28,999 – it’s worth it if only for the combination of solid hardware and unique style offered by Nothing’s first smartphone.

This offer price includes a 10 per cent discount on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.

The phones got a futuristic design courtesy of a set of light strips underneath a semi-transparent back panel.

These LEDs – over 900 in total – can pulse to show notifications and the charging status.

The phone also offers a clean stock-like Android experience, fast and fluid performance, and wireless charging.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

This one is a future-proof, solid all-rounder smartphone that does not break the bank.

It usually retails for around Rs 18,000 but is being offered for Rs 14,499.

The sale price is Rs 16,999 which can be reduced further with a Rs 1,500 discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, an additional Rs 500 discount on ICICI credit cards, and partial payment via Flipkart Supercoins.

The phone is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset which delivers good energy efficiency and snappy performance.

Coming to the camera, it gets a primary rear one.

It runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge support, a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and speedy UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Google Pixel 6a

It was recently launched in India at Rs 43,999 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

This might be the perfect opportunity to get your hands on one at the price of Rs 27,699.

This offer price includes a Rs 3,000 discount via bank offers and an additional Rs 3,500 discount on prepaid transactions.

It offers a pure Android experience and highly competent cameras.

It is powered by Google’s in-house 5nm-based Tensor chipset which is both powerful and efficient.

Pixel smartphones are one of the fastest in the market to receive Android version updates, so there’s that advantage.

Motorola Edge 30

This is a thin and light 5G-capable smartphone that usually retails for Rs 30,999.

One can grab it now at just Rs 22,749.

As always, the sale price is Rs 24,999 combined with a Rs 1,500 discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards as well as an additional Rs 750 discount on ICICI credit cards.

This is one of the thinnest smartphones on the market with a thickness of just 6.79mm.

The Snapdragon 778G Plus processor inside the Edge 30should handle day-to-day tasks with ease.

The best thing though is Motorola’s near-stock iteration of Android without any bloat or ads.

It also features a striking pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The smartphone is also scheduled to get Android 13 as well as Android 14.

OPPO Reno 8

Its retail price is Rs 38,999, and is being offered for Rs 23,749.

The smartphone is also fairly thin and light – which reduces fatigue over extended use.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and features OPPO’s blazing-fast 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging technology that completes a full charge in just 28 minutes.

Here’s how the deal works.

The sale price of the OPPO Reno 8 is Rs 29,999.

There is a Rs 1,000 discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards as well as a Rs 2,250 discount on ICICI credit cards.

This brings the price down to Rs 26,749.

Flipkart is offering an extra Rs 3,000 discount upon the exchange of select smartphones which finally reduces the price to Rs 23,749.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The smartphone was launched with a Rs 49,999 price tag, but during the forthcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, it will be available at just Rs 31,999.

The device has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone runs on One UI 4 on top of Android 12.

Coming to cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto sensor.

There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.