Is BMW Launching Car Manufacturing Plant In Punjab? Here’s The Truth By BMW

In a shameful incident, the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was busted by the German multinational car manufacturer BMW for announcing that the German auto giant had decided to set up a new manufacturing plant in Punjab.

The Punjab chief minister, on a visit to Germany for seeking investments in the state, announced last week on Tuesday that the German auto giant BMW will be setting up a new manufacturing unit in his state.

To this, the auto giant responded with huge disapproval on Wednesday, stating that it had no plans to set up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.

BMW Rejects Punjab CM’s Announcement

The BMW Group made public on Wednesday that it had no plans whatsoever of setting up a new manufacturing unit in Punjab, contrary to the state CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement a day prior.

“BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group’s activities in India comprise financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Govt’s release read, ““The efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit on Tuesday as leading auto giant BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state.”

Indian Diplomats on CM Bhagwant Mann’s Announcement

The diplomats in the external affairs ministry are embarrassed and upset over the Punjab chief minister’s fake proposition, especially during his visit to Germany.

Diplomats have been announced calling the circulated news ‘Exaggerated’ and ‘Unwanted’.

“Such exaggerated and unwarranted claims were inadvisable. The CM was representing the country abroad and our diplomats had arranged the meeting (with BMW). Now, the blowback of this gaffe comes to the diplomats. It hurts the credibility of the country and government,” one of the sources said.