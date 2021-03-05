This Is How Swiggy Delivery Boys Robbed Homes After Delivering Food In Noida

Be alert of the people who come during the daytime in your home as they could be the cause of theft at the night.



As per the latest development, the city police in Noida have arrested two men reportedly associated with the food delivery app Swiggy for robbing several houses in Noida.



How Did This Happen?



Moreover, these men have been accused of breaking into several homes in the night and committing thefts.



Further, these accused are identified as Ravi Shankar and Kafeel, both are residents of Noida’s Sector 126.



Sources said that these accused were employed by online food delivery app, Swiggy as food delivery agents.



Prior to this, there were several complaints of a burglary near Golf Course locality in Noida, as per a report in India Today online.



Later On, the involvement of these accused came into the light.



The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh, quoted in the report, “The accused used to go for food delivery at houses around the Golf Course area assigned to them and recce the homes and buildings which were empty or vulnerable. They would then target those houses during nights,”.



Accused Involvement In Many Cases



Moving ahead, the police found out about the accused’s involvement in at least six cases of thefts and house breaks in the city.



The accused had access to different apartments and housing societies in the area, according to the police.



They have made a note of all the houses that had been shut for a long time.



Once getting the information, the accused used to strike at homes in the nights.



They used to steal whatever valuables they could lay their hands on.



Further, the police officer said, “The duo came under scanner after complaints of thefts in the housing societies. During the course of the probe, we found the activities of the two men, who wear Swiggy T-shirts, suspicious. We detained and questioned them. They later confessed to thefts,”.

What Does Swiggy Say?



These accused are the native of the Bhaipura area in the Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh.



While talking on the subject, Swiggy said that it has terminated the services of the two men as they were employed on a contractual basis.



So far, the two accused have been booked under relevant sections of IPC.

