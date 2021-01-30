Xiaomi has confirmed two new flagships for India. Global VP Manu Kumar Jain shared on Twitter about the launch of two new powerful Mi devices in India. Xiaomi will soon be launching two new flagships in the country, said to be Mi 11 and either Redmi K40, a new Mi 10 variant or Mi 11 Lite. Given the fact, Jain confirmed it to be top-end flagships, it’s being speculated to be Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 and Redmi K40 or a new Mi 10 variant with Snapdragon 870.



Redmi K40, Mi 11 India Launch: Xiaomi Confirms Two New Flagships For India

The upcoming Xiaomi flagships will be powered by Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 respectively.



While the company is yet to reveal the models officially, the rumour mill hints at their new flagship, the Mi 11 and along with Redmi K40 or a new Mi 10 running on the latest Snapdragon 870 SoC.



The Redmi Note 10 devices are also said to be launching in February alongside Mi 11 series. Industry insider Ishan Agarwal told 91mobiles that Redmi Note 10 series launch will happen in a few weeks, expected in February.



Redmi Note 10 prices in India are also said to be very aggressive given competitors. Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro have already been certified by a host of certification agencies including by BIS in India. Also Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite variants will launch in India around the same time.



Mi 11 India Price: Mi 11 Price In India?

Mi 11 price in China will start at CNY 3,999 for the base 8GB and 128GB option. It’s around Rs 45,000. As per the rumours, Mi 11 price in India may start at Rs 44,999 which will directly challenge the likes of OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 Mini. Mi 11 Lite is said to come in India as well as a rebranded Poco F2.



Mi 11 India price will remain in the entry premium flagship category, expected to start under Rs 50,000.



Coming to other variants, the 8GB and 256GB Mi 11 mid-variant will cost CNY 4,299 (around Rs 48,000) and top-end model of 12GB with 256GB variant will be priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 53,000).



Mi 11 India Availability, Launch: Mi 11 India Launch When?

Xiaomi is already prepping up on Mi 11 Global units, and Mi 11 India availability will be confirmed very soon as Jain already confirmed the launch. Mi 11 India launch is expected by mid-February. Global Mi 11 variants recently cleared FCC certification. Mi 11 Pro launch is also said to happen in February.



At FCC, Mi 11 was cleared with three memory configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The same models are expected to be brought to India.



Mi 11 Specifications, Features: Mi 11 Top Features

Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch OLED screen. It’s a Quad HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels. The display will offer a refresh rate at 120Hz supporting 240Hz touch response rate. The panel will offer a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.



Mi 11 offers DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC).



It’s the first phone in the world to run on Snapdragon 888 SoC. Mi 11 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Mi 11 benchmark scores stand at a single-core score of 1,135 and multi-core score of 3,818.



In terms of optics, Mi 11 comes with a 108-megapixel main camera. It has a f/1.85, 1/1.33 inch sensor size, 0.8 micron pixels with OIS. There is a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens that has a focal length equivalent to 50 millimetres.



The main sensor sits next to the 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4, 123 degree and a 5-megapixel telephoto macro sensor (f/2.4). Mi 11 supports 8K recording with night video mode for brighter low light video. Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery supports wired Mi TurboCharge 55W and 50W wireless charging.



Redmi K40 Specs, Redmi K40 Pro Coming Too?

The second Mi flagship expected to launch in India could be Redmi K40 or a new Mi 10 variant. Given the fact, Jain already confirmed a flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 870, it’s being speculated to be the upcoming Redmi K40. The device is said to be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 870 chipset.



Snapdragon 870 SoC was announced this week as a sub-flagship processor positioned below Snapdragon 888 SoC.



It’s an upgrade over Snapdragon 865+ SoC offering incrementally improved performance, connectivity and efficiency.

Weibing also hinted at an AMOLED display for the Redmi K40, but not a 3D curved design as Mi 11. Redmi K40 will come at a reasonable pricing offering longer battery life and similar premium experience.



Redmi K40 series launch has been officially confirmed by Redmi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing. He took to Weibo, the microblogging website revealing some key features of the upcoming flagship K40 series.



Last year, Redmi released multiple variants of Redmi K30, and expect a year-long release of different Redmi K40 variants. Snapdragon 888 may only power the Pro version, while Redmi K40 may feature a top mid-range chip. Redmi K40 Pro may also become the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone soon.



Redmi K40 Price, Redmi K40 Price In India: Redmi K40 India Launch?

Redmi K40 price in China is teased to start at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,000). Weibing took to Weibo to officially confirm the Redmi K40 series. Redmi K40 launch will happen in February. Redmi K40 will initially be unveiled in China, as the company confirmed. Redmi K40 India availability is yet to be announced, expected between late February and March.



Redmi K40 series will officially be announced in February in China, global launch later.



As the teaser poster says ‘series’, both the Redmi K40 devices are expected to launch in February Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro.