iPhone 13 series could finally be notch-less. A leaked iPhone 13 prototype was spotted being tested without a notch. iPhone 13 series launch will happen later this year, and already we have a plethora of leaks available. Apart from a notch-less iPhone 13, the top-end Pro variant is said to come with up to 1TB storage. Apple is said to be already testing the notch-less iPhone 13.



iPhone 13 Leaks Roundup: No Notch, 1TB Storage, Quad Camera And More

The next-generation iPhone could come with evenly slim bezels on all four sides. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will probably have higher-end 1TB storage models.



iPhone 13 series may either come with no-notch or a significantly smaller notch compared to its predecessors. Apple is working on to remove the notch completely leaked on Twitter tipster MauriQHD. The notch-less iPhone 13 prototype is in the testing phase. It could be a prototype for iPhone 14 series as well.



img: Svetapple.sk

Apple is said to be considering an under-display fingerprint sensor too. A while back popular tipster Jon Prosser tipped that the future iPhone 13 models could pack up to 1TB of storage. A new report from ITHome broaches the subject again and states that the iPhone 13 Pro could come with up to 1TB of storage. Currently, the maximum available storage on an iPhone is 512GB.



Digitimes previously reported that all the iPhone 13 series phones will come with the ToF LiDAR sensors. iPhone 13 series are said to support Direct Time-of-Flight (D-ToF) technology. The LiDAR sensors will come from US-based company called II-VI, which will an important Apple vendor for their supply chain next year.



The next-generation iPhone models will include VCSEL chips to be used in ToF LiDAR sensors.



The same report also claimed that the iPhone 13 rear-camera setup is said to have more number of holes. So the lenses may not increase, but the number of sensors may see a jump. The iPhone 13 series may have a better 3D sensing module.



Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Tim Long and Thomas O’Malley tipped that iPhone 13 series will come with Wi-Fi 6E. The next generation technology will provide functionalities of Wi-Fi 6 while extending to the 6GHz frequency band. iPhone 13 series will provide higher bandwidth with less interference for Wi-Fi 6E-enabled devices.



Also, iPhone 13 retail box may next give another in-box product a miss. After charger and earphones, Apple is said to be removing the USB cable from iPhone 13 retail box. The Cupertino based tech giant is once again doing a survey for an opinion via a new survey. This time iPhone 13 retail box will not come with the USB cable, as per the reports.



As Apple is trying to cut down on carbon footprint, they have been discarding in-box products one by one. At the iPhone 12 launch Apple announced they will remove the charging adapter and the EarPods from all the iPhone retail boxes in future. Recently the Cupertino-based tech giant surveyed some users whether they use the charging adapter inside the box.