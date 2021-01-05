Redmi Note 9T launch will happen on January 8 (leaked on Twitter), officially teased by Xiaomi (date yet to be confirmed). Xiaomi confirmed on Twitter that Redmi Note 9T will be unveiled in Spain, and the teased design suggests a recently launched rebranded Redmi Note 9 5G. Previously Redmi Note 9T 5G specs leaked on Geekbench. It’s said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 5G.



Redmi Note 9T Launch Teased, Coming To India? Specs, Price, Availability

The leaked specifications include MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 4GB of RAM, and Android 10 OS. The handset was also spotted on TUV Rheinland, so launch seems imminent.



Redmi Note 9T 5G, with model number M2007J22G was spotted on Geekbench.



The listing revealed key specifications. Redmi Note 9T 5G scored 598 in single-core and 1760 in multi-core tests.



The Redmi Note 9T 5G specifications from Geekbench leaked include Mediatek Dimensity 800U SoC, 4GB of RAM, Android 10. Redmi Note 9 5G will only be available in two options: 6GB and 8GB RAM.



Redmi Note 9T 5G may come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole, 60Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port with 18W charging support.



Coming to cameras, Redmi Note 9T 5G is expected to feature a triple camera system comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. Upfront, the device will have a 13MP snapper with a 5,000mAh battery backing the system.



Coming to Redmi Note 9T price, the device will stay around INR 15,000 to 18,000 in Europe. If the company decides to bring the device to India, Redmi Note 9T would be available at a cheaper pricing. Redmi Note 9T India launch has not been confirmed yet. Xiaomi will unveil Mi 10i today in India.