OnePlus officially posted the first wearable teaser on the India Twitter account. The design has not been completely revealed, but it hints out about the device and design of the upcoming OnePlus fitness tracker. The tweet also has a link to a ‘Notify Me’ page on the OnePlus India website.



OnePlus Band Launch Teased, Price In India Rs 2,999? Specs, Availability And More

The company is also working with Google on an improved version of WearOS for the OnePlus Watch, said to be a customised skin of OxygenOS. OnePlus Watch was previously leaked in a Cyberpunk 2077 edition.



With all smartphone companies joining the smartband / smartwatch bandwagon, OnePlus isn’t keeping it far as well.



The company has been expanding fast into multiple segments, and wearables is one of the upcoming categories.



OnePlus Band has already been leaked on multiple occasions, and the new teaser hints at an imminent launch. The company has already added an array of non-smartphone products in 2020. OnePlus Band launch is tipped for January 2021.



OnePlus Band Specs, Features

OnePlus will be stepping big into the wearables segment in 2021. Apart from the OnePlus Watch, the company will foray into the smart band category as well along with the first smartwatch. The OnePlus Band is said to be in the final stages of development, and it will directly compete with the budget Mi Bands and similar wearables.



OnePlus is all set to launch it’s first-ever smart band, confirmed by Android Central. As per the report, the company is planning to launch the OnePlus Band sometime in Q1 2021.



OnePlus Band will pack an OLED display, offer water resistance along with multi-day battery life and support all tracking basic fitness stats.



OnePlus Band Price In India, OnePlus Band Launch Date

It’s going to be a fitness tracker with an OLED display on top. The report also states that OnePlus Band will come at an affordable price. OnePlus Band price is expected to stay around $40 (around Rs 2,900). In India, OnePlus Band price may start at Rs 2,999 or even lower.



The OnePlus fitness tracker is said to be announced by OnePlus first in India and then it will launch in other regions. OnePlus Band launch is now tipped for January. The smart band will be available via Amazon and OnePlus Store.