MIUI 12 has been unveiled in India. The MIUI 12 update in India will be available starting late August with the super flagship Mi 10.



MIUI 12 India Roll Out Full List (Date Wise): MIUI 12 Update Redmi, Mi, Poco Devices (Complete List)

MIUI 12 is already available with Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 and Poco X2 in the country.



MIUI 12 comes with a slew of big upgrades and improvements. The company has claimed that the new MIUI 12 will offer the most refined experience you can get on a Xiaomi or Redmi phone.



Here’s everything you need to know about MIUI 12 India update, roll-out, features and more.



MIUI 12 release date India was initially set for June, but the release date has been delayed for multiple reasons. MIUI 12 has finally been unveiled in India, and the MIUI 12 update will be available in the following weeks.



MIUI 12 India update list for different Xiaomi phones.



MIUI 12 update in India will start with the flagship Mi 10. MIUI 12 update will then be rolled out for the newly launched Redmi Note 9, then Redmi Note 9 Pro, followed by the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.



Redmi K20 Pro (already released)

(already released) Redmi K20 (already released)

(already released) Poco X2 (already released)

Mi 10

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The second batch of the MIUI 12 update in India is expected on the following Xiaomi phones. Interestingly the company didn’t add the latest Poco M2 Pro in the first list in spite of it being a latest release.



Poco M2 Pro

Poco F1

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

The third batch of the MIUI 12 update in India is expected on the following Xiaomi phones. The MIUI 12 update on the following phones will take some time to arrive.



Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Y3

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi has packed in a slew of new improvements with the all-new MIUI 12.

Here’s the full list of all the MIUI 12 features.



The Privacy: MIUI 12 User Privacy

The MIUI 12 now comes with TUV Rheinland certification. The company has claimed it’s the first for any mobile OS guaranteeing some top level security on your Xiaomi device. The certification brings in some credibility as well as the premium level security you will get on the smartphone.



The company has focused on the security aspect seriously this year. After the Huawei-Google debacle, Xiaomi is leaving no stone unturned.



Every time you open an app or game, the user will get notified with the data being accessed. It could be any sort of crucial information. The latest UI also comes with Improved privacy for data storage and localisation.



Universal Casting Tool

The Universal Casting Tool allows you to cast anything onto a bigger display from your Xiaomi phone. The feature uses MiraCast to cast what you want on a bigger display. The feature also comes with a sub-tool called private casting.



The private casting on MIUI 12 allows you to receive messages and calls without interfering the live cast.



Ultra Battery Saver Mode

Finally Xiaomi has the most wanted feature on MIUI 12. The new Ultra Battery Saver mode on MIUI 12 can help your device run the last mile in your distressed situations. Xiaomi has claimed you can get up to five additional hours of usage from your Mi device with the latest Ultra Battery Saver mode on MIUI 12.



The mode lets you add a set of apps which you require and all of the other apps will not be available when turned on.



Virtual Identity: Safeguard Your Personal Data

MIUI 12 comes with a brand new virtual identity feature. The virtual identity option with MIUI allows you to safeguard your personal information to any app or websites. The new virtual identity feature on MIUI 12 conceals the real data and replaces it with a virtual identity.



As a user, you have the liberty to choose what data you want the system to share to such apps or websites.



You can access the virtual identity feature on MIUI with an account, which will be similar as any other account, and you can sign in with it as you use Facebook or Google to sign-up on a site / app.



MIUI 12 Sound Assistant

On MIUI 12 now you will be able to customize the volume output. The company has added a new feature which allows you to control volume output from specific apps. You can adjust the volume levels for different apps as YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, Netflix and other streaming and utility apps.



Xiaomi calls it “Sound Assistant” and all Mi and Redmi phones running on the latest version of MIUI 12 will be able to use the Sound Assistant feature.



The customizable audio feature on MIUI 12 will let you control volume output for separate apps i.e ability to adjust individual app sound levels.



The feature is available under the Sound & Vibration option in the settings menu. The Sound Assistant enables the customizable sound assistant feature which can be further used for different streaming and utility apps.



Focus Mode: Concentrate As You Need

With “Focus Mode” you can set your phone away and do what you like. With focus mode the device can be sent to buzz between 20 minutes to 180 minutes. The device will not disturb you and all the incoming notifications will be automatically silenced.



In case you need some time to spend on something else, the focus mode will let you concentrate for a said time.



Magic Clone Feature, Built-In App Drawer

The Magic Clone feature on MIUI 12 allows you to take images and videos with their clones in them. Initially made available only on the Mi 10, the Magic Clone feature from MIUI 12 will soon roll out to other Xiaomi devices as well including the Redmi and Poco smartphones.



MIUI 12 has finally the much-awaited app drawer on a Xiaomi phone. As the POCO launcher, the latest MIUI has a built-in app drawer which can be enabled from the settings panel.



Customise Animations: Better Graphics, Seamless Experience

The new MIUI 12 comes with a physical engine which changes with different animations. You can customise animations on your own. There are different options available to choose from as when you will open an app and close it on the MIUI 12 in the middle, the icons will also react to the touch gesture with an animation.



rendering engine

smoother curves

real-world light

improved shadows

advanced colour mixing

real-time blur

improved anti-aliasing

rounded corners

improved curvature

matching curves

optimization with display

styled curves

dynamic rounded corners

MIUI 12 includes the Mi Light Cone Animation framework. It is built on three building blocks: Light Cone Rendering Engine, Light Cone Physics Engine and an enhanced Animation Framework.



The new MIUI 12 comes with a physical engine which changes with different animations, and this is based on the touch input. It basically uses animations to offer a refined experience as you shuffle through.



When you will open an app and close it on the MIUI 12 in the middle, the icons will also react to the touch gesture with an animation.



Reading Mode With E-Ink Display Texture

MIUI 12 “Paper” mode is an enhanced Reading mode. It offers “coarse paper-like texture” to transform into a faux e-ink display. Apart from the Paper option on MIUI 12, the enhanced Reading mode on MIUI 12 offers an option to adapt colour temperature of the display. The feature has ‘Full colors’, ‘Light colors’, and ‘Black and white’.



It offers a yellow overlay in the ‘Full colors’, faded on-screen colours in the ‘Light colors’ and ‘Chromatic’ reading in ‘Black and white’ with a monochromatic effect.



Screen Usage & Stats: Keep A Track

MIUI 12 has a screen time feature which will enlighten you with your exact screen usage. As the Digital Wellbeing feature from Google, this screen time interface fetches you hourly, daily or weekly information on the display usage.



You can also set a screen time limit including how many times you unlocked your device in a time period.



Personalized Health App: Figure Out How You Live

The MIUI 12 will be available with a personalized new health app for Xiaomi and Redmi users. The MIUI 12 Health App can do pretty much everything as other popular health apps such as recording steps, swimming, sleeping, walking, running and more



Xiaomi has added in special features which can also track your sleep patterns and even whether you snore or not.



PiP Feature / Floating Windows: Enjoy Multitasking!

The new MIUI 12 allows much more apps and games to be windowed while you use another app without reloading. There’s the PiP feature (picture in picture) on MIUI 12 as well if you want to use apps over an app in the same window.



To ease multitasking, the Floating Windows feature will allow you to keep doing your work while at the same time you can perform the other tasks also.



You get a text on WhatsApp, hit on reply and directly view the message on the PiP window without the need to leave the app.



Efficient Multitasking, Super Wallpaper MIUI 12

On MIUI 12 you get a brand new multitasking feature. There’s a big screen to multitask and the other screen with less important data while you can use multiple apps at the same time efficiently.



So, now you can multitask on your Xiaomi device more effectively with MIUI 12.



MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers uses actual surfaces from official images of Mars and Earth from NASA for mobile wallpaper. Super Wallpapers change with time. In the morning it will look like when the Sun is up, and at night, the wallpapers will turn dark.



Always On Display, Dark Mode

As the last version, the latest MIUI 12 brings an improved version of the hit Always On Display feature. The new dark mode is ready within several system apps. This includes the dialer, contacts, gallery, messaging app and other features.



The dark mode now extends to other system settings, menus and submenus.