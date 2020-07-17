Jio TV+ Will Allow You To Access Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV With Single Login!

Jio TV+ Will Allow You To Access Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV With Single Login!

Reliance Industries Limited has now announced a new platform JioTV+ where all the OTT platforms will be assimilated under one roof.



Having multiple OTT channels on one single platform will definitely make streaming easier!



Find out all the details about RIL’s JioTV+ right here!



RIL Launches JioTV+ At AGM 2020: 12 OTT Channels Available Under One Roof



Reliance Industries Limited recently conducted its 43rd Annual General Meeting 2020, where they made multiple announcements, which included: Google’s investment of Rs. 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms, Jio and Google developing a new smartphone, Jio Glasses, and more!



In this same meet, RIL also announced the launch of a new streaming platform, JioTV+. On this platform, a user can access multiple OTT channels with a single login. As per reports, there will be a single signing in process for accessing platforms, which means there is no need for different IDs for the respective OTT platform.



The tweet by the official handle of the industry states, “@jiotvplus would feature aggregated content from over 12 leading global OTT players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube and many others: Akash Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #JioTV #Jio”



There will be 12 OTT channels listed under the Jio TV+ OTT channel, which will be Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Shemaroo, JioSaavn, YouTube, and Eros Now.



RIL’s JioTV+ Comes With Voice Search Command: Stream Content Through Voice Command



Additionally, JioTV+ will also offer support for voice search command, which will help look for content in an easy way. Akash Ambani is the head of the digital wing of Jio Digital, and he presented a demonstration of the voice search command at the AGM by asking for Ranbir Kapoor movies on the JioTV+.



As per reports, users can look for any content of their choice including movies and songs through this voice search command. It will work on genres, favourite actors, directors and producers, etc.



The content will also be categorized into numerous sections, such as Movies, Shows, Live TV, Kids, and Music.