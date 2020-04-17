Unlimited data plans under 300? The best unlimited data plans under 300? Cheapest unlimited data plans? Here’s a list of the top unlimited calling and data plans offering daily data benefits along with unlimited calling and free SMS.



Unlimited Data Plans Under 300 By Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL: Cheapest Unlimited Data Plans

All these unlimited data plans from Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Airtel offer unlimited data and unlimited calling, priced under Rs 300.



Jio Unlimited Data Plans: Unlimited Data Plan Jio

Here’s the different unlimited Jio plans offering daily 1.5GB or 2GB data.



Jio 149 Plan (Jio 1GB Plan)

Starting with the Rs 149 Jio plan, the first Jio plan offers 1GB data per day for a period of 24 days. So you get a total of 24GB of 4G data for 24 days with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls. The plan also offers 100 free SMS per day.



For off-net (to other operators) you get 300 non-Jio minutes, chargeable thereafter.



Plan Jio 149 Plan Amount Rs 149 Off Net Calls 300 minutes On Net Calls Unlimited Data 24GB Cost/GB Rs 6.20 Validity 24 days

Jio 199 Plan (Jio 1.5GB Plan)

The second Jio plan is priced at Rs 199 offering 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. So you get a total of 42GB of 4G data for 28 days with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls. The plan also offers 100 free SMS per day.



For off-net (to other operators) you get 1,000 non-Jio minutes, chargeable thereafter.



Plan Jio 199 Plan Amount Rs 199 Off Net Calls 1,000 minutes On Net Calls Unlimited Data 42GB Cost/GB Rs 4.73 Validity 28 days

Jio 249 Plan (Jio 2GB Plan)

Starting with the Rs 249 Jio plan, it offers 2GB data per day for a period of 28 days. So you get a total of 56GB of 4G data for 28 days with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls. The plan also offers 100 free SMS per day.



For off-net (to other operators) you get 2,000 non-Jio minutes, chargeable thereafter.



Plan Jio 249 Plan Amount Rs 249 Off Net Calls 2,000 minutes On Net Calls Unlimited Data 2GB per day Cost/GB Rs 4.44 Validity 28 days

BSNL Unlimited Data Plans: Unlimited Data Plans BSNL

Here’s the different unlimited BSNL plans offering daily 2GB, 3GB data.



BSNL 98 Plan (BSNL 2GB Plan): Free Eros Now Subscription

The BSNL Rs 98 plan comes with 2GB data per day for a period of 24 days. That’s a total of 48GB data for a span of 24 days. For the BSNL 2GB plan, now you will be able to avail 2GB daily data for a period of 22 days.



The Rs 98 BSNL pack comes with a free subscription of Eros Now without additional calling benefits. You also get a free personal Ring Back Tone (PRBT).



Plan BSNL 98 Plan Amount Rs 98 Calls Chargeable Data 2GB per day Cost/GB Rs 2.04 Validity 24 days

BSNL 198 Plan (BSNL 3GB Plan)

The Rs 198 BSNL is now offering 2Gan data daily for a period of 54 days. You can avail only 2GB data daily i.e a total of 108GB data for the period. The BSNL 198 plan also comes with calling and data benefits.



With the 198 BSNL plan, users will get 250 minutes of daily calls and 100 messages per day.



Plan BSNL 198 Plan Amount Rs 198 Calls 250 minutes a day Data 2GB per day Cost/GB Rs 1.83 Validity 54 days

Airtel Unlimited Data Plans: Unlimited Data Plan Airtel

Here’s the different unlimited Airtel plans offering daily 1GB, 1.5GB or 2GB data.



Airtel 199 Plan (Airtel 1GB Plan)

The first Airtel unlimited plan is priced at Rs 199 offering truly unlimited calling benefits with 1GB high-speed data daily. The Airtel Rs 199 plan offers daily 1GB data for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with a total of 28GB data (1GB per day) with free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling to any carrier.



The Airtel 1GB plan doesn’t come with any FUP, so you get unlimited voice calls to other operators for 28 days.



Plan Airtel 199 Plan Amount Rs 199 Off Net Calls Unlimited On Net Calls Unlimited Data 1GB per day Cost/GB Rs 7.10 Validity 28 days

Airtel 249 Plan (Airtel 1.5GB Plan)

The Airtel 1.5GB plans start at Rs 249. The Airtel Rs 249 plan offers daily 1.5GB data for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with a total of 42GB data (1.5GB per day) with free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.



The Airtel 1.5GB plan doesn’t come with any FUP, so you get unlimited voice calls to other operators for 28 days.



Plan Airtel 249 Plan Amount Rs 249 Off Net Calls Unlimited On Net Calls Unlimited Data 1.5GB per day Cost/GB Rs 5.90 Validity 28 days

Airtel 298 Plan (Airtel 2GB Plan)

Bharti Airtel has it’s first 2GB plan starting at Rs 298. The Airtel Rs 298 plan offers daily 2GB data for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with a total of 56GB data (2GB per day) with free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.



The Airtel 2GB plan doesn’t come with any FUP, so you get unlimited voice calls to other operators for 28 days.



Plan Airtel 298 Plan Amount Rs 298 Off Net Calls Unlimited On Net Calls Unlimited Data 2GB per day Cost/GB Rs 5.32 Validity 28 days

Vodafone Unlimited Plans: Idea Unlimited Plans

Here’s the different unlimited Vodafone plans offering daily 1GB,1.5GB or 2GB data.



Vodafone 199 Plan (Vodafone 1GB Plan)

The first Vodafone unlimited plan is priced at Rs 219 offering truly unlimited calling benefits with 1GB high-speed data daily. The Vodafone Rs 219 plan offers daily 1GB data for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with a total of 28GB data (1GB per day) with free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling to any carrier.



The Vodafone 1GB plan doesn’t come with any FUP, so you get unlimited voice calls to other operators for 28 days.



Plan Vodafone 219 Plan Amount Rs 219 Off Net Calls Unlimited On Net Calls Unlimited Data 1GB per day Cost/GB Rs 7.82 Validity 28 days

Vodafone Idea 249 Plan (Vodafone 1.5GB Plan)

The 1.5GB plan by Vodafone Idea is priced at Rs 249. The Vodafone Idea Rs 249 plan offers daily 2GB data for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with a total of 42GB data (1.5GB per day) with free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.



The Vodafone Idea 2GB plan doesn’t come with any FUP, so you get unlimited voice calls to other operators for 28 days.



Plan Vodafone Idea 249 Plan Amount Rs 249 Off Net Calls Unlimited On Net Calls Unlimited Data 1.5GB per day



3GB per day under offer special offer (Total: 84GB data) Cost/GB Rs 5.93 Validity 28 days

Vodafone Idea 299 Plan (Idea 2GB Plan)

As Airtel, the first 2GB plan by Vodafone Idea is priced at Rs 299. The Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan offers daily 2GB data for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with a total of 56GB data (2GB per day) with free 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling.



The Vodafone Idea 2GB plan doesn’t come with any FUP, so you get unlimited voice calls to other operators for 28 days.

