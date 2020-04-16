

Redmi Airdots S Wireless Earphones Launched For Rs 1100! Is This A Gamechanger?





As the rest of the world is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, things seem to be looking up in China! The smartphone companies have moved to digital mode to launch their products.



Xiaomi is the latest to launch a new product from its Redmi brand, the Redmi Airdots S true wireless earphones. The Redmi AirDots S is the successor to the Redmi AirDots, launched last year.



Read to find out more…



Here are the Specs of the Newly Launched Earphones!



Design, Build and Features



The Redmi Airdots S true wireless earphones are available in a single colour variant – black.The earphones themselves weigh just 4.1g each, making these among the lightest true wireless earphones available today. The earphones use 7.2mm drivers, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. The earphones have a low-latency mode, which will allow for smoother transmission of sound from the smartphone to the earphones with reduced delay. This will benefit the gamers.



Battery and Connectivity



The Redmi Airdots S true wireless earphones have a claimed battery life of four hours per charge; when combined with the additional charges provided by the charging case, up to 12 hours of use can be expected. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. In addition, there is support for voice assistants, environmental noise reduction through the Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip. You can also use either earphone individually without separately pairing each earphone of the Redmi AirDots S.



Pricing and Availability



The Redmi Airdots S true wireless earphones have been launched in China, priced at CNY 100 (approx. Rs. 1,100) and are available to buy on the company’s e-store for China. The Redmi Airdots were also launched at the same price of CNY 100.



There is demand for the company’s true wireless earphones in India due to the competitive pricing. While the earphones are already on sale in China, the company hasn’t revealed its plans of launching the product in the overseas market.