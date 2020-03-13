The new Redmi Note 9 Pro has some top-notch features at this budget series starting at just Rs 12,999? But the new Samsung GM2 48MP camera is good enough? Will 18W charger be suffice? 120Hz touch sampling rate, no 90Hz display?



Redmi Note 9 Pro Quick Review, First Impressions: Realme 6 Pro Should Worry?

Succeeding Redmi Note 8 Pro, the new Note 9 Pro packs in multiple upgrades.



The new Redmi Note 9 Pro packs in the gaming-centric Snapdragon 720G featuring newly designed quad cameras, a bigger battery and more. But, is this the best at this price point? Let’s find out.



Here’s what you need to know about Redmi Note 9 Pro.



Build Design: Better Design, New Curves!

Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a splash proof P2i coating with anti-corrosion layer for the internal components. It has a new punch-hole design with a curved out glass build on the out. The new design overhaul does give Note 9 Pro an edge over the completion in the range.



The curves on the sides are perfectly manufactured, and it feels very premium to hold.



The new four camera block behind also looks dapper, but the bump stays. It’s now stacked in a square ship in the middle of the top rear side.



Display: Single Punch-Hole, 120Hz Touch Sampling Rate!

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a new design on the out made out of glass featuring a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display on top offering Full HD+ resolution. It’s a 60Hz display but offers 120Hz touch sampling rate with a punch hole camera at the top centre of the display.



Coming to the refresh rate, the display supports only 60Hz and not 90Hz or 120Hz. It does offer 120Hz touch sampling rate but isn’t a maxed out 90Hz or 120Hz display.



Hardware: The Best At This Price?

Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G, the new mid-range gaming-centric chip by Qualcomm. The chip pairs with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage.



The device supports a dedicated storage slot and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



It’s a mid-range gaming chip, and Snapdragon 720G will make sure you have everything on ease. It’s a total allrounder, and there won’t be any performance issues given extensive multitasking or mid-end hardcore gaming.



Cameras: New 48MP Good Enough?

Redmi Note 9 Pro will have a new 48MP camera and not the 64-megapixel main camera from the predecessor. The Note 9 Pro will use the new 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor. It utilizes the same pixel binning technology as the earlier ISOCELL GW1 sensor.



The four camera block behind will further pack an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering 120-degree field of view, a new 5-megapixel macro sensor with support for 2cm to 10cm focus distance and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The initial shots came out impressive, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a lot to offer in the camera department. The new 48MP sensor does nail the shots well, and it’s good enough at this price. We are yet to test it in-depth.



Upfront, the punch-hole houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



Software: MIUI 11, NavIC Support!

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with support for NavIC by ISRO, which uses Indian satellites for navigation. The device runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10, and it’s been creamed to offer the best of experience.



The processor comes with support for NavIC, the Indian version of satellites for fast navigation with GPS support.



Battery, Fast Charging: Bigger Battery This Time!

Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a massive 5,020mAh battery this time supporting 18W fast charging. The device can easily run for more than a day even with extensive use. The new processor will also make sure that Note 9 Pro runs longer.



While the competition is offering better fast charging at this price, the 18W charger could be a bummer for some.



Pricing, Availability

Redmi Note 9 Pro price starts at Rs 12,999. The device has been launched in two different storage variants. The base model is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 12,999. The top-end variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB, is available for Rs 15,999.



Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com starting March 17, 2020.



Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in three different color combinations: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue.