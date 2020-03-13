Nifty, Sensex Crashes 10% On Friday, The 13th; Trading Stopped For 60 Minutes As Markets Lose 3000 Points

As soon as trading started at BSE and NSE today morning (March 13th, 2020), stock investors started selling their stocks in panic.



While Nifty crashed by 10%, Sensex crashed by 9.4%, triggering chaos and panic all around.



Due to this reason, trading has been stopped for 60 minutes.



Trading has been stopped, as the sudden crash of stocks triggered the lower circuit, which automatically compels the market to stop trading, to avoid further erosion of investor’s wealth.

Within minutes of the opening bell, Sensex crashed 3,090 points or 9.43% lower to hit 29,687, Nifty crashed by 966 points or 10.07% to 8,624.

Yesterday, Indian stock market witnessed its worst-ever day ever in absolute terms, as the market shed 2919 points in a single day. More than Rs 11 lakh crore of investor’s wealth was eroded.

At the time of yesterday’s close of trade, the sensitive 30-share index BSE Sensex witnessed a 52-week low status at 32,493.10 points and the 50-share index NSE Nifty dropped to 9,508, which is a another record low.



Today, which is March 13th, the Friday, has triggered another round of panic, as investors started selling their shares amidst coronavirus panic.



This is a developing story, and we will keep updating, as more information comes in.