Govt Says Aadhaar Is Not Proof Of Citizenship; Issues Notice To 127 People Over Aadhaar Authenticity

Govt Says Aadhaar Is Not Proof Of Citizenship; Issues Notice To 127 People Over Aadhaar Card Authenticity

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has stated that Aadhar card will not be accepted as a document for citizenship.



Meanwhile, UIDAI has asked at least 127 people in Hyderabad to prove their Indian citizenship.



Aadhar Not a Valid Citizenship Verification Document!



According to UIDAI, Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship and UIDAI has been mandated under the Aadhaar Act to ascertain residency of a person in India for 182 days prior to applying for Aadhaar.



Also, the Supreme Court of India in its landmark decision has directed UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.



#PressRelease 18 Feb 2020 Aadhaar is not a citizenship document 1/n — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 19, 2020

Document Verification in Hyderabad!



The letter sent by UIDAI, an agency which issues Aadhar cards, asking about 127 people of Hyderabad to prove their Indian citizenship went viral on social media . On February 18, 2020, Sattar Khan, a rickshaw driver was sent a notice asking him to appear before a UIDAI official on February 20. He was asked to come ‘with all necessary documents in original to prove all his claims of Indian citizenship.’



The notice also states a ‘complaint/objection’ against Khan’s enrollment, without naming the person who raised it.



The Notice served under Rule 30 (Chapter VI) of Aadhar (Enrollment and Update) Regulations, 2016 said, “If you are not an Indian National, prove that you have entered the territory of India legally and your stay is valid.”



The UIDAI also stated, “ In the said notice/s, the residents in Hyderabad, 127 in number, were asked to appear before the Deputy Director on 20th February, 2020 for a personal hearing. Since it may take them more time to collect their original documents that they had submitted for obtaining Aadhar, as informed by the state police, the UIDAI has postponed the hearing to May, 2020.”



In the notice, UIDAI has warned the people that if they don’t verify their enrollment documents in persons their Aadhar cards will be cancelled.



The agency said, “As per the Aadhaar Act, such Aadhaar numbers are liable to be cancelled. Therefore, the RO Hyderabad has sent notices to them to appear in person and to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number.”



UIDAI Says Process Has Nothing To Do With Citizenship!

After the notice went viral, the UIDAI supported its actions saying that the Telangana police has informed its Hyderabad police that 127 people from Hyderabad have obtained Aadhar card on ‘false pretences’ and were illegal immigrants.



UIDAI clarified that, “ These reports are not presented in the correct perspective and Aadhaar has got nothing to do with the citizenship issue as such.”



UIDAI claims, “After their replies are received & examined; if it is found and proved that if any of them has obtained Aadhaar by submitting false documents or through false pretences, then their Aadhaar is liable to be cancelled or suspended depending on the severity of the transgression. Severe errors like forged documents, etc., will lead to appropriate actions, including suspending /cancelling the Aadhaar. These notices have nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of the Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident.”



This development is coming at the time of country-wide protests against recently amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).