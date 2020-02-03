MediaTek has announced two new affordable gaming chips: Helio G70 and Helio G80, successors to the previous mid-range Helio G90 series. Helio G90T currently powers the much-popular Redmi Note 8 Pro.



MediaTek Helio G70, Helio G80 Gaming Chips Announced: To Power Redmi Note 9, Realme 6?

The first mid-range gaming chipsets Helio G90 and Helio G90T are doing reasonably well.



The second in the line, MediaTek now has announced the successors to the gaming-centric affordable chips under Helio G chips: Helio G80 and Helio G70 chipsets for affordable phones focused on gaming.



MediaTek Helio G70, Helio G80 Gaming Chips Announced

The new MediaTek Helio G-series chipsets will focus primarily on gaming packing in top top features. The chips will power the smartphone in the budget and mid-tier segments.



The new chips pack in HyperEngine by MediaTek along with special gaming tweaks.



The chips also come with multi-camera support and integrated Voice on Wakeup (VoW).



Helio G80, Helio G70: Specs, Features

Helio G80 sports two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, paired with six ARM Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz. The gaming chip has an ARM G52 MC2 GPU running at 950 MHz.



Helio G80 supports Full HD+ up on a single 48MP camera and up to dual 16MP cameras.



Coming to connectivity, Helio G80 will pack in a Cat-7 LTE modem with 2xCA support with 1×1 Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo.



The next chip, the Helio G70 is built on a similar 12nm process as Helio G80. It has a lower 1.7GHz clock speed for the six efficiency-oriented cores and the ARM Mali-C52 MC2 GPU running at 820MHz.



MediaTek Helio G70 may power Realme C3, which is set launched in India on February 6. MediaTek Helio G80 may power upcoming budget-friendly gaming-centric phones in India as Redmi Note 9 and Realme 6.