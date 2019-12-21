This Indian City Offers Highest Package For IT Employees; These Skills Command Highest Salary!

The annual report by a multinational human resource consulting firm has now established that Bengaluru is the highest paying city in the entire country and IT employees are being paid the highest of all.



Let’s find out more interesting insights about the trends in salaries that this report has to offer!



Bengaluru Jobs Offered Most Salary In India; Hyderabad And Mumbai Stand Next



A Dutch-based multinational human resource consulting firm, Randstad Holding, has released its yearly report, the Randstad Insights Salary Trends Report 2019. This report sheds light on the trends in the salaries of professionals and the regions that give out the most jobs and salaries as well.



As per the report, Bengaluru is the top-most city that offers the highest salaries. The average cost to company (CTC) in Bengaluru for junior-level officers with talent stands at Rs. 5.27 lakh, whereas, for mid-level employees is Rs. 16.45 lakhs and Rs. 35.45 lakhs for senior-level employees. This is consecutively the third time that Bengaluru has been at the top of the list.



Hyderabad stands second with Rs. 5 lakhs, and Mumbai stands third at Rs. 4.59 lakhs for junior-level roles. Mumbai stands second in the mid-level salary with Rs. 15.07 lakhs, and the National Capital Region stands third with Rs. 14.5 lakhs.



In the senior-level roles, Mumbai stands second third with Rs. 33.95 lakhs salary and Pune is third with Rs. 32.68 lakhs salary.



Employees With These Skills Paid The Highest Salaries



The report also tells us that IT employees are the ones with the highest average annual CTCs at the junior level, with a salary of Rs. 4.96 lakhs, and senior-level at Rs. 35.84 lakhs. Also, digital marketing is the highest paid role for senior professional employees with an average annual CTC of Rs. 35.65 lakhs.



The report reveals that there is a huge demand for people having digital skills, such as cloud, product management, analytics, AI and automation.



Randstad India MD & CEO Paul Dupuis said, “Talent with the “right-fit” skills commands a significant premium over their peers and companies are not constrained by bell curves and averages when it comes to the salary structure for professionals with in-demand skills, evidenced by the findings of this report.”



Moreover, Compliance Specialists are at the top of the list with an average annual CTC at Rs. 31.09 lakhs followed by Python Specialists with a CTC of Rs. 20.24 lakhs, Hadoop Specialists with a salary of Rs. 19.01 lakhs and Specialist Doctors with a CTC of Rs. 18.01 lakhs.

