70% Of Vodafone, 30% Of Airtel Employees Are Looking For New Job: Layoff Coming Soon?

Signals are coming in from various quarters, about a large scale layoff in the telecom industry.



This seems surprising, since Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea have increased their tariff by upto 50% in some instances, and it is expected that these telecom majors will increase their revenues by 100%, by the time 2020 ends.



However, as seen in the case of BSNL, it seems that telecom firms are now looking to cut the excess workforce, and they can start a layoff program to increase their revenues even further.



What are the signals we are talking about?



70% Of Vodafone, 30% Of Airtel Employees Looking For Job?



As per a research done by specialist staffing company Xpheno, as much as 70% of Vodafone employees in India, and 30% of Airtel employees in India have uploaded their resumes across various job portals.



And this clearly means that they wish to change their jobs, since they feel that telecom industry can unleash a layoff program soon.



As per Kamal Karanth, who is the co-founder of Xpheno, 7000 profiles of Vodafone-Idea employees, and 5000 profiles of Airtel employees are currently out in the job market.



Vodafone-Idea has 10,000 employees, and this translates to 70% of their employees are looking for job change; and Airtel has 16,000 employees, which translates to 30% of their employees seeking a new job.



This is indeed alarming.



Which Employees Are Looking For Job Change?



As per market research done by Xpheno, telecom employees from departments such as sales, marketing, accounts, administration and HR are the ones who have uploaded their resumes across various job portals, on social media portals or directly shared with recruitment agencies.



There are overall 1.8 lakh employees in this sector, and roughly, 40% of them are now actively looking for a job change.



Vodafone has already warned that they may shut down their company in India, any moment now, and there is a sense of fear among telecom employees now.



Last year, we had predicted that as much as 60,000 employees from the telecom sector can lose their jobs in the coming months.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.