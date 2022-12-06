ChatGPT Stuns Everyone With AI-Based Natural-Language Dialogues: Everything You Need To Know

On Wednesday, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI announced ChatGPT which is a prototype dialogue-based AI chatbot capable of understanding natural language and responding in natural language.

ChatGPT Getting Famous

In less than a week, this news has since taken the internet by storm and already crossed more than a million users.

Most of the users are marveled at the idea of this intelligent AI-powered bot.

Many have gone ahead and even called it a replacement for Google as it is capable of giving solutions to complex problems directly.

Feels like a personal know-all teacher in their words.

OpenAI said, “We’ve trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests,” on its announcement page for ChatGPT.

What is ChatGPT?

Basically, it is based on GPT-3.5, a language model which is used for deep learning to produce human-like text.

The ChatGPT is more engaging compared to the older GPT-3 model which only took text prompts and tried to continue on that with its own generated text.

Moreover, this version is much better at generating detailed text and can even come up with poems.

When it comes to its unique characteristic, it is memory.

Basically, this bot can remember earlier comments in a conversation and recount them to the user.

OpenAI has only opened up the bot for evaluation and beta testing now, it plans the API access most probably for next year.

This would definitely help the developers as with API access, they will be able to implement ChatGPT into their own software.

But it can not be denied that under its beta testing phase, ChatGPT’s abilities are already quite remarkable.

I can't compete with this pic.twitter.com/YdQ87LWIst — Keith Wynroe (@keithwynroe) December 1, 2022

Considering the amusing responses like the pumpkin one above, people are already finding real-world applications and use cases for the bot.

According to the YouTuber Liv Boeree, kids spending hours on homework will be a thing of the past as ChatGPT will do the job for them.

Not only that, the software start-up founder, Amjad Masad got ChatGPT to spot errors in his code and produce a detailed output on what’s wrong with it and how it can be fixed.

In the meantime, the Canadian Musician Grimes was all about the sentimental side of things.

In response to her question if it felt “trapped,” ChatGPT responded by saying it lacks the ability to feel so.

Some Limitations Too

When many people were amazed by the abilities of this bot, some were also quick in spotting its limitations.

For starters, ChatGPT is prone to misinformation and biases, which is something that plagued previous versions of GPT as well.

Besides this, the model can give incorrect answers to, say, algebraic problems.

Due to the fact that it appears so confident in its super-detailed answers, people can easily be misled into believing those are true.

Future Challenges For OpenAI

In response to the arising questions, OpenAI said that they understand these flaws and have noted them down on its announcement blog saying “ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers.

Fixing this issue is challenging, as: (1) during RL training, there’s currently no source of truth; (2) training the model to be more cautious causes it to decline questions that it can answer correctly; and (3) supervised training misleads the model because the ideal answer depends on what the model knows, rather than what the human demonstrator knows.”

If we keep the limitations aside, the ChatGPT still makes for a fun little bot to interact with and you can try it out from its official website after signing up for the same.