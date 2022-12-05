All Real-Money Based Online Games In India Can Be Regulated, Monitored & Governed By Govt

A new statement by the government and three sources have revealed that the proposal to regulate only the games of skill has been overruled.

According to a government document and three sources, India’s proposed regulation of internet gambling would cover all real-money games after the prime minister’s office rejected a proposal to merely regulate games of skill and exclude games of chance.

All Real Money Games To be Regulated in India

The long-awaited laws are expected to have a significant impact on the gaming industry in India, which research company Redseer predicts would be worth $7 billion by 2026 and be dominated by real-money games.

In recent years, Indian firms Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, which are well-known for fantasy cricket, have received funding from Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital.

A new body to determine whether a game involves skill or chance was proposed by an Indian panel tasked with drafting the regulation in August. After that, skill games would be governed by federal rules that include registration requirements, know-your-customer standards, and a grievance redress mechanism.

As per reports, chance games, which are viewed as being similar to gambling, which is mostly outlawed in India, were expected to remain under the control of individual state governments, who would be allowed to regulate them.

Regulation For All Games As Distinction Is Difficult

However, a representative from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office opposed this disparity at a government meeting on October 26 and called for enhanced monitoring of all games, according to the private minutes of the meeting accessed by Reuters.

The official was described in the minutes as stating that it was difficult to distinguish between games that required skill and those that required chance owing to a lack of legal clarity and conflicting court rulings, and that “online gaming may be treated as one activity/service with no differentiation.”

The card game rummy and several fantasy games are skill-based and acceptable, according to the Indian Supreme Court, whereas state courts have had differing opinions on games like poker.

Regulation Necessary To Avoid Addiction, Financial Losses

Three people close to the development, including two government officials in New Delhi, have revealed that the rules will give the federal government greater control over all games while preserving the ability of state governments to outright prohibit gambling or games of chance.

The new laws were created in response to rising worries that the popularity of these games, particularly among young people, had resulted in addiction, financial losses, and even some recorded suicide instances.

According to one of the insiders in the government, the Modi administration is still worried about the possibility for addiction on such platforms.

In its August report, the government group had proposed that new regulations should include so-called “de-addiction measures” such establishing deposit and withdrawal limits as well as regular warnings and cautions.