Plastic Ban Rolled Back In This State: All Single-Use Items Now Allowed For These Types Of Plastic

The government of Maharashtra has announced that the plastic ban has been rolled back partially – single-use plastic will now be allowed in the state.

On March 23, 2018, the state environment department of the government imposed a ban on various kinds of plastic.

Plastic Ban Rolled Back Partially In Maharashtra

With certain restrictions, the government has agreed to permit all single-use compostable plastic goods, polypropylene bags with a minimum GSM of 60, and plastic items with a minimum thickness of 50 microns used by companies for packaging and other similar uses.

On March 23, 2018, the state’s environment agency outlawed the production, use, storage, distribution, retail sale, import, and transit of all plastic bags and other single-use disposables made of plastic and thermocol. Additionally tiny PET and PETE bottles with a carrying capacity of less than half a liter and plastic used to wrap or store goods were prohibited.

The choice was made during a meeting of the state’s environment department on Tuesday that was presided over by the chief minister, Eknath Shinde, and the deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

The resolution complies with the central government’s prohibition on plastics policy. Following clearance from the chief minister’s office (CMO), a revised notification to this effect will be released in the coming days, according to authorities.

History of Lifting Restrictions On Plastic Ban

The state administration has already loosened the restrictions on plastic before.

On April 11, 2018, it was agreed to relax the prohibition on PET and PETE bottles, with the stipulation that manufacturers, producers, dealers, and traders install collection points, vending machines that turn the bottle inside out, and crushing equipment connected to recycling units at key locations.

As per a senior official, “Compostable plastic is different from plastic made up of petrochemicals and fossil fuels. It can be composted at commercial facilities.” Additionally, plastic items below 50 microns will be allowed “but only for industries which can prove that their productivity is being affected due to the plastic ban”.

The first state to enact such a restriction was Maharashtra. In August 2021, the national government issued a notification that prohibited the use of plastics, with few exceptions.

The state administration has already loosened the restrictions on plastic before.

On April 11, 2018, it was agreed to relax the prohibition on PET and PETE bottles, with the stipulation that manufacturers, producers, dealers, and traders install collection points, vending machines that turn the bottle inside out, and crushing equipment connected to recycling units at key locations.