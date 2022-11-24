No Drivers Needed For Trains! India Will Get 100% Driverless Trains, Using 100% Made In India Tech!

With the evolution of technology, human intervention in industries all over is starting to wash away. Soon, India will have trains and metro trains which will not need any human drivers – the train systems will go driverless.

A theory which is no longer valid only on paper, conventional railway signalling systems will soon be replaced by new generation control systems called the ‘indigenous communication-based train control systems’ or i-CBTC.

The first step towards this has been taken by the government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company Bharat Electronics and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC.

Made In India Tech For Driverless Trains

The two organizations have agreed to collaborate for developing the i-CBTC, which will help in driverless train operations for trains and metros.

The government body Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is looking over the unmanned train operations’ project, stating that the main goal of the project is to utilize the complementary skills and strengths of the two giants – Bharat Electronics and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

This is the first time the i-CBTC system is being developed in India.

The benefits of this unmanned train control system are numerous. For starters, it is a cutting-edge communication-based system that helps with precise transmission and timely train control information through radio communication.

Thanks to the i-CBTC system, there will be a revolutionary advancement in the field of automation.

In comparison to traditional signalling systems, the modern communication-based system is more effective at tracking the train’s exact location. Consequently, it gets safer and more effective to manage railroad traffic.

To understand this better, the traditional method of railroad signaling relies on coloured light signals, xle counters and track circuits for detection of trains.

This technology is not enough for using the full efficiency of section capacity, however, is appropriate to detect and control trains.

According to DMRC, “It is a major step towards the development of an indigenously built signalling system in India and a big step towards achieving self-reliance in Metro Signalling & Train Control Systems.

This will facilitate and foster innovation, enhance local skill, reduce deployment cost of Metros and lead to evolution of expertise within the country in the field of train control signalling systems,” as cited in an IANS report.

