The New iPhone SE 4 Can Have These Rumored Specifications: Expected Launch Date?

Apple is reportedly developing the new, fourth-generation iPhone SE.

If we go by the previous launch cycles, this low-cost iPhone could be unveiled by 2024.

Display

Apple may retain the small display size i.e. a 4.7-inch LCD screen.

However for the latest iPhone SE 4, Apple is reportedly considering a bigger display somewhere between 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the phone may offer a 6.1-inch display.

On the other hand analyst Ross Young says that the company is considering both 6.1-inch and 5.7-inch display sizes.

Design

All versions of iPhone SE are based on older iPhones.

The existing iPhone SE (3rd generation) is modeled after iPhone 8.

As per reliable tipster Jon Prosser the upcoming model could look identical to the iPhone XR.

It may feature round edges.

Rumor has it that Apple will do away with the TouchID and possibly replace it with another authentication method.

The company will reportedly bring a notch to the iPhone SE lineup with the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

The notch will house the front camera though it’s not clear whether it will support FaceID authentication.

Chipset

The existing iPhone SE 3 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset which is also found in the iPhone 13 series.

Chances are high that the upcoming model may run on the A16 chip which powers the top-end phones of the existing iPhone 14 series.

It is also expected to power the standard iPhone 15.

5G

The device may come with 5G support as the technology becomes mainstream in more regions by 2024, including India.

The existing iPhone SE 3 also offers 5G support.