IIM Graduate From India Relocates To Canada; Facebook Fired Him In 2 Days

IIT-Kharagpur graduate Himanshu V bagged a job with Meta.

Caught in the maelstrom

He relocated from India to Canada to join them.

Unfortunately, he became one of the 11,000 Meta employees who have been laid off.

He himself was sacked just two days after joining.

In a LinkedIn post, Himanshu said he has “no idea” what is next in store for him.

Taking to LinkedIn

“I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff.

What’s next for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I’m looking forward to whatever comes next”, said his post.

He expressed solidarity with everyone impacted by the layoffs.

He concluded his post by asking for leads on any job opportunities in Canada or India.

Zuck’s plans

The 11,000 employees sacked made up 13% of the company’s workforce.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced a range of cost-cutting measures in an effort “to become a leaner and more efficient company”

He also extended the hiring freeze that Meta had earlier imposed.

Addressing those on a visa

Addressing employees on a work visa in foreign countries, he says,

“I know this is especially difficult if you’re here on a visa.

There’s a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status.

We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need.”