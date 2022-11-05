These Google Users Will Soon Get 1TB Free Cloud Storage, Instead Of 15GB: Check Full Details!

People in these years have started to use the cloud storage

If you use Google cloud storage for your account, then this news is a big one for you!

Formerly known as G Suite, Google Workspace has received some major upgrades from Google including a bumped up free cloud storage, advances in email personalization and also expanding its regional availability to more people around the world.

User-Friendly Cloud Storage

In its blog post, the tech giant highlighted that “You can store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them”.

It also said that the Drive shall now come with the built-in protections against malware, spam and ransomware to ensure that the user is not exposed to malware by accidentally clicking on suspicious docs.

Benefits & Eligibility To Avail the Increased Cloud Storage

Instead of current 15Gb, those who are accessing Workspace account will soon get 1 TB of secure cloud storage.

Speaking of the eligibility, then according to the tech giant, Every Google Workspace Individual account will get free 1TB cloud storage. Users don’t have to do anything. The upgrade will happen automatically.

The ability to mail merge tags like @firstname to multi-send emails is also being added by Google. What this will do, is let each email recipient receive a unique email that feels individually crafted just for them. At any point of time, multi-send emails can be unsubscribed. This is present by default so recipients can opt out of future messages.

The availability of Workspace is also being expanded by the company in several new countries and regions including Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina.

The search engine giant is also working on adding more features like Premium Meet, eSignatures in Google Docs, appointment scheduling, and flexible layouts in Gmail.