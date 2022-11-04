Pune Will Get More International Flights For Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok & More!

Pune, the oxford of the east and one of the most liveable cities in India, is now all set to see the launch of numerous new domestic and international flights.

As per the officials, the new flights will be introduced in the winter schedule from October 30.

New Domestic & International Flights from Pune

The international destinations that are proposed for this include Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok and Doha.

As per the officials, on November 12, the SpiceJet flight will launch flights to and from Bangkok whereas on November 14, to and from Bengaluru flights will be launched by Akasa Airlines.

From December 2, Vistara will launch flights to and from Singapore.

Slots on the Pune-Doha and Pune-Singapore routes have also been allocated by Indigo and the dates of the same will be announced soon.

Pune is also now connected to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa (both Dabolim and new MOPA Airport), Indore, Patna, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhavnagar, Nashik, Raipur, Mangaluru and Visakhapatnam.

Increased Number of Slots

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has approved 218 movements (arrival and departure) from Monday to Friday. Out of this 200 movements have been allocated to airlines and thus the number of slots have been increased.

At the Pune airport, the passenger traffic has also been increased and as of today, the airport handles around 23,000-25,000 passengers daily, compared to 14,000-15,000 during the same time last year, said officials.

According to a press release issued by the airport, of the total of 218 slots allocated by IAF from Monday to Friday, 200 allocated were to airlines. On Saturday, of 220 approved slots, just 162 had been allocated. And on Sunday, it stands at 247 approved slots against 207 allotted.