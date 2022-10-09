Toshiba Starts Off-Campus Hiring In India For These Job Profiles: Salary Upto Rs 9 Lakh/Year! Check Full Details

A virtual off Campus Hiring 2022 has been announced by Toshiba. The details of the same can be seen in the IBM Official Career Site.

It is hiring for the position of trainee and providing a package of 9 LPA.

The more details about Toshiba Exam 2022, Toshiba Off campus Eligibility Criteria and Recruitment Pattern 2022 are discussed below.

About the Company

Toshiba Corporation, commonly known as Toshiba and stylized as TOSHIBA, is a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

Toshiba is a household name in Japan and has long been viewed as a symbol of the country’s technological prowess as it has a long history and sprawling businesses.

However, since 2015’s accounting scandal, the reputation of the company has taken a hit. In addition to this, the bankruptcy of subsidiary energy company Westinghouse in 2017, after which it was forced to shed a number of underperforming businesses, essentially eliminating the company’s century-long presence in consumer markets.

On 12 November 2021, Toshiba announced that it would split into three separate companies, respectively focusing on infrastructure, electronic devices, and all other remaining assets. The latter was to retain the name Toshiba.

It was in pipeline for March 2024, however the plan was challenged by stockholders, and at an extraordinary general meeting on 24 March 2022, they rejected the plan.

An alternative plan was put forth by a large institutional investor that would have had the company search for buyers among private equity firms. This too was rejected.

Let’s have a look at the vacancy.

Details, Eligibility Criteria & Required Documents

Company Name Toshiba Website https://toshiba-india.com/ Job Role Trainee Engineer Qualification B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech Batch 2022 Experience Freshers Job Id 1784 Salary Best in Industry Job Location Bangalore Last Date ASAP

Toshiba is seeking highly motivated engineering graduates / post-graduates willing to participate in the development of next-generation Software in the area of Healthcare, Printers & IoT technologies.

Eligibility:

BE/B.Tech, ME/M.Tech (CSE/ECE/IT)

Academic Score: Above 70% (10th, 12th & Degree)

Batch: 2022 pass out

Computer Architecture knowledge

Strong C & C++ Programming Skills

Strong Analytical skills

Very good Communication and Inter-personal skills

Documents Required:

The following Required Documents need to be carried by the Candidates while appearing for the Toshiba Off Campus Drive for 2023, 2022, 2021 Batch Freshers.

Print copy of an Updated Resume.