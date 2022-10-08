44,000 Kia Carens Car Recalled By The Company: Air Bag Control Has Major Technical Issues!

Kia India has announced that it is recalling 44,174 units of its latest offering, Kia Carens to inspect a potential issue in the air bag control module software on Tuesday.

Kia Recalling Kia Carens

If the automaker finds any error during the inspection, the carmaker plans to fix the issue through a free software upgrade.

Further, Kia will directly start reaching out to the owners of the concerned vehicles so as to inform them about this voluntary recall campaign.

After being informed about the recall, the owners of the affected Carens vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia authorized dealers to schedule an appointment.

Kia Carens Launch And Features

During February this year, the company had launched the model, with both six- and seven-seat options.

Similar to Kia Seltos, Kia Carens sources power from a range of powertrain options.

To start with, it has a 1.4-litre GDI petrol engine that churns out 140 PS of power which is available with transmission options including a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual unit.

Besides this, there is another 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well, which generates 115 PS of power and mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The other option includes a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine, which will be available with options like a 6-speed AT and a 6-speed MT gearbox and is capable of churning out 115 PS of maximum power output.

When it comes to safety, the Kia range topping Carens variant comes with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels, ESC, ABS and downhill brake control.

The interiors of Carens’ cabin offers creature comfort features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-speaker Bose surround sound system, 64-color ambient lighting, and a sunroof, among others.

For the rider’s comfort, the model offers front ventilated seats, air purifier, and one-touch tumble down functionality for second row

occupant.