TRAI Wants An Integrated KYC Process To Kill Spam, Fraud Calls: How Will It Work?

A top official said that the Telecom regulator TRAI will propose to set up a unified know-your-customer system, which should be accessible by all telecom operators, to check fraudulent callers and spammers.

TRAI Chairman, PD Vaghela said that it is difficult to find the actual culprit at present who has indulged in fraudulent calls and messages for which the regulator is exploring several mechanisms to resolve the issue.

Exploring Several Mechanisms To Solve Issue : TRAI Chairman

He said that “There should be a unified KYC (know-your-customer) system. All telecom operators should be able to use it. This we are going to include in one of the consultation papers, which we are going to issue on compulsory caller ID display”.

As per the Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said that they had previously blocked their numbers. The spammers then have started using another number as well as proxy servers. The regulator now is working with service providers to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect fraudulent callers and spammers.

In addition to this, the regulator shall also address the privacy concerns around people who do not want their number to be displayed when they make calls.

One year of imprisonment for giving false identity for availing telecom services to check frauds and criminal activities has been proposed by the new telecom bill.

The bill proposed to apply KYC for calls and messages sent through internet calling and messaging apps.

More about TRAI

TRAI is a regulatory body set up by the Government of India under section 3 of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.

Consisting of a Chairperson and not more than two full-time members and not more than two part-time members, it regulates the telecommunications sector in India.