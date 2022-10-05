How To Check Live Train Status, PNR On Whatsapp? Order Food On Whatsapp While Travelling?

A new feature provided by Mumbai-based start-up- Railofy will let Indian Railways passengers track PNR status and real-time train journey details on WhatsApp.

This helps get rid of the hassle of downloading different apps for tracking train status or other journey details.

How WhatsApp helps

The app allows the WhatsApp chatbot to provide PNR status, live train status, details of the previous railway stations, upcoming stations, and other train journey details to passengers.

All one has to do is enter the 10-digit PNR number in the WhatsApp chatbot and get all the information.

One can also dial railway helpline number 139 for live train status.

How to check PNR status and live train status on WhatsApp

Step 1: Save Railofy’s WhatsApp chatbot number – +91-9881193322 in your phone contacts.

Step 2: Now update the WhatsApp application on your phone.

– Step 2: Open WhatsApp and refresh your contact list.

Step 3: Search and open the chat window of Railofy.

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit PMR number and send it in the WhatsApp chat.

Step 5: The Railofy chatbot will send you all the details including alerts and real-time updates about your train journey.

Step 6: You can also send the PNR number before the journey to get live updates and alerts about your train journey and status on WhatsApp.

Ordering food online in train

Furthermore, food can also be ordered online while traveling by train.

The user has to just get IRCTC app Zoop, passengers can order food online and get it delivered to their seats.

First save the WhatsApp chatbot number +91 7042062070 on your phone. Or navigate to [https://wa.me/917042062070] (without the brackets).