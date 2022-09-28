E-Catering By Indian Railways Expands: 41,844 Meals Delivered/Day Across 310 Railway Stations

In order to support the government’s Digital India project, Indian Railways is facilitating digital methods of transactions for buying food via digital methods of transactions.

Digital means of transactions for buying food at the catering units at railway stations is being encouraged.

8,878 static catering units have the facility of digital payment.

Transaction details

In order to address complaints of overcharging, catering units are equipped with handheld PoS machines that produce printed bills containing all information of transactions.

Currently 3,081 PoS machines are available on 596 trains and 4,316 static catering units have been provided with PoS machines.

E-catering services, managed by IRCTC, have been introduced on Indian Railways in order to widen the range of options available to passengers.

How to avail services

Passengers can pre-order meals at the time of booking of e-ticket or while travelling on train using app/call centre/website/by calling 1323.

The e-catering service is currently available at 310 Railway stations through 1,755 Service Providers and 14 Food Aggregators, supplying an average number of 41,844 meals per day.

Passengers on long distance or overnight journeys book meals online

Ticket prices of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat and Tejas services include catering facility but passengers of all trains including Mail/Express are free to avail e-catering.

WhatsApp ordering and delivery

Passengers order food through WhatsApp.

They just have to use their ‘Passenger Name Record’ (PNR) number found on the ticket.

The food delivery app is called Zoop through which passengers order food over WhatsApp.

The app is safe since it was built in partnership between IRCTC and Jio Haptik.

One can order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service.

Passengers can order the food within the chat itself without having to download any additional app or software.

Customers can use their PNR numbers to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support.

A passenger can chat with Zoop on WhatsApp at 91 7042062070.

Once the order is confirmed the food will be delivered to the passengers on their respective seats or berths.

Location

The online food ordering and delivery services are available at Vijayawada, Vadodra, Moradabad, Warangal, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kanpur, Agra Cant, Tundla Junction, Balharshah Junction and at more than 100 A1, A and B Category railway stations.

Menu

India’s first and only WhatsApp-enabled food-ordering platform allows passengers to order a variety of cuisine. These include-

-Veg Thali

-Veg/ Chicken Biryani With Raita

-Standard/Jain Special Thali

Payment

This is a quick and easy 3-click payment experience within WhatsApp to place instant orders with real-time tracking and support.