Minimum Wage Increased By 67% In This Indian State: Different Wages Based On Height Of Workplace

On Wednesday, the government of Sikkim has decided to hike the minimum wages for the workers across categories.

Revised Minimum Wages For Workers

Labour Minister Lok Nath Sharma said that the daily wage for unskilled workers was increased by 67 per cent from Rs 300 to Rs 500 with retrospective effect from July 11, 2022.

He added that the daily wage for semi-skilled workers was increased to Rs 520 from Rs 320 whereas the skilled workers will get Rs 535 instead of Rs 335 earlier.

The minister of the Himalayan state said that the highly-skilled workers will now get Rs 565 per day instead of Rs 365.

Abovementioned are the wages for those who are working at altitude up to 8,000 feet.

For those who are working at altitudes from 8,001 feet to 12,000 feet are getting 50 per cent more wages

The wages for those labouring at altitudes of 12,001 feet to 16,000 feet will be paid 75 per cent more than the normal wage and those working at places above 16,001 feet will get double the normal wage, Sharma said.

He said that the new rates would be effective from July 11, 2022, and the labourers will be given arrears.

Sharma said that Union Minister for State for Labour Rameswar Teli met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Mintokgang on Tuesday evening and informed him that the Centre will set up a 100-bed hospital for ESIC beneficiaries.

Notification Issued by Sikkim Government

An notification has been issued by the Sikkim government regarding the revision on Monday, also inviting suggestions, objections, views and comments from persons likely to be affected thereby, in writing to the Labour department with a deadline of 60 days (from the day of Gazette publication).

The notification further mentions, “The revised rates are inclusive of Dearness Allowance, but exclusive of other concessions, if any, enjoyed by the employees. If a worker works 6 days a week consecutively without being absent, they must be ensured one day leave either on a Sunday or any other Haat Day. No worker shall be allowed to work more than 9 hours a day with one hour break. If the work exceeds 8 hours a day or 48 hours a week with respect to overtime work, the worker is entitled to wages at the rate of twice ordinary rate of wages.”