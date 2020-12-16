The latest Flipkart Big Saving Days starts on December 18 and will continue till December 22. For Flipkart Plus members, the sale will start on December 17 12PM. Flipkart is offering some good discounts on some of the best-selling smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Poco and more.



Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top 10 Mobile Deals From The Flipkart Sale

Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards including no-cost EMI options.



Here are some of the top deals on smartphones at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.



Flipkart Big Saving Days will go live on December 18 and will continue till December 22.



Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a is up for sale at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The much-popular Pixel phone is currently available for Rs 31,999 at Flipkart. Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



iPhone XR

iPhone XR will sell at Rs 38,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. iPhone XR is available at a discount of Rs 10,000, down from Rs 47,900. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 15,150 as a part of the exchange offer as well.



iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE will be available at Rs 32,999 during the upcoming Flipkart sale. At the Big Saving Days sale, you can grab your favourite iPhone at Rs 32,999 with an additional 10 percent off with SBI credit cards.



Poco X3

The latest Poco phone, Poco X3 will sell at Rs 15,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Poco phone is getting a flat Rs 1,000 price cut down from Rs 16,999. Poco X3 comes with Snapdragon Qualcomm 732G, 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 6000mAh battery and 64MP quad-camera setup.



Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro will sell at Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale with an additional 10 percent off with SBI credit cards. The Realme smartphone is a perfect mid-ranger with Helio G95 processor and 65W ultra fast charging technology.



Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro will sell starting at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at the Flipkart. The 6GB+64GB option costs Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Additionally you can avail 10 percent off with SBI credit cards.



Samsung Galaxy F41

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available at Rs 15,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Galaxy F41 comes with an AMOLED display, quad camera and 64-megapixel primary camera. Additionally you can avail 10 percent off with SBI credit cards.



Realme 6

Realme 6 will be available for Rs 12,999 at the Flipkart sale. The last generation Realme smartphone comes with upto 8GB of RAM, 90hz high refresh rate display and a 64-megapixel primary camera. Additionally you can avail 10 percent off with SBI credit cards.



Poco X2

The last generation Poco phone, Poco X2 will be sold at Rs 14,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Poco phone is getting a flat price cut down from Rs 16,999. Additionally you can avail 10 percent off with SBI credit cards.



Realme C15

The newly unveiled Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be sold at Rs 8,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Additionally you can avail 10 percent off with SBI credit cards. The Realme device comes with a 6,000mAh battery, quad camera and Snapdragon 460.