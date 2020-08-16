More H-1B Visas Will Be Rolled Out, No Restriction On Green Card If Trump Loses Election

On August 15, India’s 74th Independence day, Joe Biden’s campaign with a bid to win over the Indian population in the US said that if Biden administration were to come to power in the November general elections it will reform the H-1B visa system.



It will work towards eliminating the country-quota system for Green Cards, the campaign stated.



Biden Winning Over Indian-Americans!

The Biden campaign released a major policy document for Indian-Americans.



This move by a democratic presidential candidate coming out with an exclusive policy document for Indian-Americans has happened for the very first time.



The United States of America has over 1.3 billion Indian-American voters across eight battleground states.



As a largely immigrant community, but in some cases with American roots reaching back generations, Indian-Americans know firsthand the strength and resilience that immigrants bring to the US, the campaign said.



What will Biden’s campaign plan to work on to help Indian-Americans?



Family-based immigration and preserve family unification as a core principle, which includes reducing the family visa backlog, his campaign said. Increase the number of visas offered for permanent, work-based immigration based on macroeconomic conditions. These will be exceptional from any cap recent graduates of Ph.D. programs in STEM fields. Restore and defend the naturalization process for Green Cardholders by eliminating the limits on employment-based Green Cards by country. End of workplace raids and protection to other sensitive locations from immigration enforcement actions. Revokement of Trump’s Muslim ban. “He will immediately begin working with Congress to pass legislative immigration reform that modernises our system, with a priority on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants — including more than 500,000 from India,” the campaign said. During the Obama-Biden administration, the FBI expanded its hate crime statistics program to include Sikhs, Hindus, and Buddhists. As President, Biden will directly address the rise in hateful attacks and enact legislation prohibiting someone convicted of a hate crime from purchasing or possessing a firearm, it said. Increase in the potential sentence for hate crimes in houses of worship and other religious community sites, such as gurdwaras, mandirs, temples, and mosques, it said.

Trump imposing the visa ban with a view to creating jobs for American citizens has already caused a huge stir within the Indians living in the US as well as India.

It will be interesting to watch the November general election results where on one hand Biden is trying to win over the immigrant population and on the other Trump is trying to restrict the immigrants right from the start of his ‘rule’ with the visa ban among his recent of many other tricks!