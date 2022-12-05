3 New SUVs You Can Buy For Under Rs 10 Lakh: Check Launch Date, USPs, Brands & More!

Indian top automakers, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Hyundai are all geared up to steal the show with their all-new sub-four-metre SUVs to the Indian market targeting high volume sales.

In order to lure in customers, especially in the compact SUV segment booming space, the manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned.

Following are the details of the SUVs that shall be launched by these players:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross (YTB):

For months now, Maruti Suzuki has been road testing a crossover based on the Baleno premium hatchback and plans to bring the car at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before reaching Nexa showrooms in the following months.

Plonked with 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, it will produce around 100 PS maximum power. It will likely sit on the same platform as the Baleno as the lightweight Heartect architecture could be utilised while the features list could be shared between them.

Features include: a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, multiple airbags and much more.

Toyota Taisor:

In the middle or second half of 2023, the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross could be introduced under the Toyota Taisor banner.

Post the discontinuance of Urban Cruiser compact SUV, the Japanese auto major does need a volume seller to accompany the Glanza and the Taisor could be that model taking design inspiration from the global Yaris Cross.

It could share the platform, engine and mechanical bits with the Baleno Cross while the equipment list could also be similar with the major differentiator being the design.

Hyundai Micro SUV

Hyundai is all set to launch a product to lock horns with the Tata Punch in late 2023 and it could be previewed through a near-production concept at the upcoming Auto Expo. The five-seater could sit on the same architecture as the Grand i10 Nios and it could be equipped with the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine upon arrival.