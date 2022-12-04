Facial Recognition-Based Entry For Air Passengers Starts: No Paper, Boarding Pass Needed!

India is ready to launch a mechanism called Digi Yatra which provides a seamless and hassle-free air travel experience.

Digi Yatra is made with the objective of using Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) for contactless and seamless processing of passengers at airports.

How it works

Through paperless and contactless processing using facial features, travelers can establish their identity which could be linked to the boarding pass.

To use this facility, one has to register on the Digi Yatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture.

Phase 1

In the first phase, it will be launched at seven airports and for domestic flight passengers only.

Today, it will make its debut at three airports — Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi.

Thereafter

This will be followed by four airports — Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada — by March 2023.

Subsequently, the technology would be implemented across the country.

Data security

For those concerned about their data, there is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

The passenger’s ID and travel credentials are stored in a secure wallet on the passenger’s smartphone itself.