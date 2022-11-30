[Exclusive Interview] This Startup Enables Gamers To Earn, Collaborate & Communicate

Recently, we interacted with Mr. Satyam Rastogi, Founder & CEO, GamerPe, and asked him how his startup is creating a unique gaming ecosystem in India. Here are the interview highlights:

Can you explain in brief how you started GamerPe and how has been the journey so far?

GamerPe is the brainchild of Siddharth Srivastava, Kushagra Tyagi, Harsh Prasad, Shashi Bhushan Verma and me (Satyam Rastogi) – the founding team of Khiladi Adda – a successful real money gaming platform. The idea was conceptualised in 2022 when we were running KhiladiAdda and decided to build a one-of-a-kind gaming app that creates a unique gaming ecosystem with a perform-to-earn structure. We are building a gaming community that would allow players to buy/ sell any gaming commodity, get connected with other gamers and many more exciting features to enhance user experience.

Mr. Satyam Rastogi, Founder & CEO, GamerPe

Gamerpe weaves aspects of gamification, rewards-led games, gaming stores and much more into one wholesome gaming ecosystem. The journey has been kickstarted in full swing and showing great response in the last 4 months with more than 80K+ downloads already.

2. What is the market potential you see & the revenue potential for the industry?

India’s online skill gaming segment is on the verge of levelling up. According to a report by KPMG, India stands second after China with more than 400 gaming organizations and 420+ million online gamers. Furthermore, it is gaining huge traction from tier 2 and tier 3 cities than metros, owing to deep smartphone and internet penetration.

The idea of Gamerpe creates a complete gaming environment for the users that supports their gaming needs. Gaming is already an industry worth more than $200 Billion and Gamerpe here is just starting to scrape the surface by giving value services to gamers.

3. What makes GamerPe unique & Why is your solution better than any other present in the market today?

GamerPe is a one-of-a-kind gaming platform that integrates diverse games, rewards, gaming accessories and merchandise to provide a one-stop application for all the gaming needs of customers. As a matter of fact, Gamerpe does not have any direct competitors, since no one is giving a double rewarding structure to its players. That is surely a huge advantage for us.

4. Why would someone be “compelled” to become a GamerPe user? What specific needs does it address?

It has been observed and documented as a consumer behavior trait that people prefer to visit robust platforms which support all their many needs in one place. Gamerpe has also built such an incentive structure in its model that gamers can monetize their skills while having the fun and excitement of different games. We have built an ultimate gamers platform that cashes in on the attention economy in a fun, worthy and responsible manner. It is also a gaming forum that is a jack of all gaming needs. It gives the user an opportunity to perform/play to earn, and convert their efforts and skills into gaming coins (the in-app currency) that can be further redeemed as gift cards.



5. The pandemic has introduced numerous changes in the gaming sector; how do you feel this has impacted the consumer sentiments in your domain?

The pandemic proved to be a big boost for the gaming industry. Even our other gaming platform – KhiladiAdda was started just before covid, and the lockdown gave the app accelerated momentum and faster downloads. The user numbers increased exponentially, since gaming was considered a good way to spend time and divert from the normal gloom of that time. The industry did also manage to retain a huge number of those users even after the covid has subdued.



6. What are the primary risks facing this opportunity?

We don’t see any high-level threatening risks. Having said that, no business is immune from risks and we always stay prepared for normal operational and financial challenges that every business has.

7. How do you plan to acquire customers?

From our experience in the gaming industry, we have observed that gaming in itself is a natural attraction for all kinds of people. It is validated by the fact that, just with word of mouth and zero marketing cost till now, Gamerpe has more than 80k+ downloads. We aim to communicate our product and services appropriately to the target segment and get them onboard the platform. Ofcourse other marketing techniques will be practiced to get the traction for the app that is desired.



8. Can you share plans regarding your expansion in the coming years?

Since we launched only 4 months ago, we aim to solidify our position in the market for some time and reach the right milestone. We have also bootstrapped GamerPe and considering its distinctive business idea, the app is also gearing up for its first round of funding. As part of the long-term business plans, we are planning to explore the capabilities of Blockchain in integrating cryptocurrency and NFTs in its app.