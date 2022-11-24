Indian Railways Will Hire 35,000 Employees By 2023: Supervisors Will Be Promoted

By the end of March 2023, Indian Railways is planning to launch a mega recruitment drive with plans to fill up thousands of vacant posts.

35,281 Applicants to Benefit from the Drive

This recruitment drive shall benefit more than 35,000 railway job applicants, as per the official’s data.

Amitabh Sharma, Executive Director (Information and Publicity) Indian Railways said on Thursday “The Indian Railways will complete the recruitment process for all 35,281 posts”.

It will be on the basis of CEN (centralised employment notice) 2019, that the appointments will be done, as per the reports.

Sharma said that the Indian Railways is working to obtain results from all the levels separately which will allow more aspirants to get jobs.

He also added that it is due to the simultaneous release of results, many meritorious aspirants are deprived of availing the proper benefits of the employment. Moreover, at times due to simultaneous publication of results, same applicants get qualified for many posts.

“Despite the pandemic, Railways is preparing to conduct recruitment exams and declaration of results and joining in a short time,” Sharma added.

He clearly mentioned that the Indian Railways will complete the mega recruitment drive by the end of March 2023 for all 35,281 posts.

New provisions for the supervisory cadre were announced by the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, wherein they will have a chance to reach higher pay grades equivalent to Group A officers.

Provision to Promote Shall Benefit 80000 Supervisors

The union minister, at a press conference said that “Provision has been made for promotion of 50 per cent people in non-functional grade from Level 8 to Level 9 in four years.”

This is likely to benefit 80,000 supervisors of civil, mechanical, electrical, S&T traffic chemical and S&T, metallurgical, stores, and commercial departments.