Indian Railways Cancels These Trains Due To Fog: Check Complete List Before You Travel! (Nov, 2022)

The winter is here! The most popular line by Game of Thrones reflects the peril of winter and this time around winter has brought troubled waters for the train passengers.

Many trains have been cancelled after the announcements due to the fog in the winter season. The cancellation of 2 trains as well as partial cancellation of 2 trains has been announced by the North Western Railways of Indian Railways keeping in mind the fog.

Apart from this, the trips of 4 trains will also be reduced. According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the services of all these trains will be affected from December 1 to February 28 due to fog.

List of Trains That Are Cancelled

• Train number- 19611, Ajmer-Amritsar Express running from Ajmer to Amritsar will remain canceled from December 1, 2022 to February 25, 2023.

• Train number- 19614, Amritsar-Ajmer Express running from Amritsar to Ajmer will remain canceled from December 2, 2022 to February 26, 2023.

• Train number- 12988, Ajmer-Sealdah Express running daily between Ajmer to Sealdah will remain canceled on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023.

• Train number- 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express running daily between Sealdah to Ajmer will remain canceled on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from December 2, 2022 to March 1, 2023.

• Train number- 15909, Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express running daily between Dibrugarh to Lalgarh will remain canceled on every Saturday from December 3, 2022 to February 25, 2023.

• Train number- 15910, Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Express running daily between Lalgarh to Dibrugarh will remain canceled on every Tuesday from December 6, 2022 to February 28, 2023.

List of Trains That Are Partially Cancelled

• Train number- 14712, Shriganganagar-Haridwar Express running from Sriganganagar to Haridwar will run till Saharanpur only from December 1, 2022 to March 28, 2023. That is, this train will be partially canceled between Saharanpur and Haridwar.

• Train number- 14711, Haridwar-Sriganganagar Express running from Haridwar to Sriganganagar will be run from Saharanpur from 1st December, 2022 to 28th February, 2023. That is, this train will be partially canceled between Haridwar and Saharanpur.