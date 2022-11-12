Zoho Reports $1 Billion Revenues: Becomes 1st Billion Dollar Product Company From India!

For providing users with a faster network, the Chennai-headquartered global technology company Zoho Corporation has announced its plans to open 100 network PoPs (point of presence).

The company plans to open the same world in the next five years. The company also intends to to double its investments in technologies such as blockchain and AI (artificial intelligence).

Zoho Surpasses $1 billion in Revenue

In 2021, the company has surpassed $1 billion in revenue, with India leading the growth and the regional annual revenue increasing by 77%.

Across different categories, the company is seeing uptake of products with the top five offerings in India being Zoho One (the operating system for business), CRM Plus (customer experience platform), EX offering—led by Zoho People (human resource management platform), Zoho Workplace (enterprise collaboration platform), and the finance suite led by Zoho Books (GST-compliant accounting software)

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp said during the company’s annual user conference in Delhi that “At Zoho, we have always believed that technologists should practice more humility. After all, we cannot code more food nor compile new energy. Unfortunately, recent developments in our industry amidst a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating global economic outlook, are a rude reminder of our own limits as technologists. Fundamentals matter now more than ever, and our industry has to learn to lower the friction of technology, so that technology becomes far more affordable”.

From Nothing to Building Technologies

Zoho has built its technology stack from scratch—from apps and platforms to the network and data centres—horizontally, vertically, and contextually unified. In order to offer unparalleled value and user experience across the tech stack, Zoho invests in developing core R&D capabilities, apart from product development. These capabilities can be categorised into: data, database, and data centres.

Data: The company is focusing on the statistical machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP) to better process the data.

The technology developed by the central R&D team is utilised by products for different use cases. For example, receipt digitisation in Zoho Expense (expense management tool) utilises optical character recognition (OCR) technology while Zoho Analytics utilises mathematical techniques for analysing data, and Zia (Zoho Intelligent Assistant) utilises NLP for conversational AI. Zoho’s AI technology translates into optimised processes, increased ease of use, and maximised revenue for users.

Database: Running on Graphic Processing Units (GPUs), Zoho utilises proprietary technology which improves data processing by allowing the to process data on its database servers up to 50 times faster which reduces the latency period for users.

Datacentre: Zoho runs its own data centres—currently, 12 around the world, including two in India. It has around 14 network PoPs that run its proprietary software. The software is focused on accelerating network access, which, in turn, results in faster connectivity for users who get real-time updates. This is particularly critical in communication and collaboration applications that are a necessity in a hybrid work culture. Zoho also has over 150 monitoring PoPs that enable users to monitor the functioning of their websites.