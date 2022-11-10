India’s 1st Ever Privately Developed Rocket Will Launch On These Dates From Hyderabad

Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad space startup has announced that Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed rocket will be launched between November 12 and 16.

This mission will mark Skyroot Aerospace as the first private space company in India to launch a rocket in space.

Hyderabad Startup Skyroot Aerospace To Launch Rocket “Vikram-S” in Space

Three customer payloads will be carried on Skyroot Aerospace’s first mission, “Prarambh.” Additionally, it is scheduled to launch from the Sriharikota launchpad of the Indian Space Research Organization.

Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana said, “A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities, the final date being confirmed based on weather conditions.”

As per Naga Bharath Daka, Chief Operating Officer of Skyroot Aerospace, the Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch system that would be used to launch three client payloads and test and validate most of the technology used in the Vikram family of space launch systems.

Chandana claimed that ISRO and IN-tremendous SPACe’s assistance was the primary reason Skyroot was able to construct and complete the Vikram-S rocket mission in such a short amount of time (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).

Skyroot To Become First Private Space Startup To Launch Rocket

A new era for the space sector, which was opened up in 2020 to encourage private sector engagement, is about to begin with Skyroot Aerospace becoming the first private space startup in India to launch a rocket into space.

In honour of Vikram Sarabhai, the pioneer of the Indian space programme and a prominent scientist, Skyroot’s launch vehicles bear the name “Vikram.”

Skyroot, a company based in Hyderabad, manufactures cutting-edge space launch vehicles for putting commercial satellites into orbit. By expanding its mission to make spaceflights accessible, dependable, and regular for everyone, it seeks to dismantle entry barriers to cost-effective satellite launch services and spaceflight, according to the statement.

As we reported earlier, ISRO’s upcoming plans include exploring Venus and the dark side of the moon in partnership with Japan. ISRO To Send Probe To Mars, Explore Venus And Moon

Anil Bhardwaj, Director of the Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory made a presentation on ISRO’s future missions. In this presentation, he said that ISRO plans to send a probe to Mars.

According to the original plans, a Japanese rocket will launch an ISRO-built lunar lander and rover into orbit with a planned landing site close to the south pole of the moon. He claimed that the examination of the area was fascinating since anything that had persisted in the PSR zone was analogous to something that had been frozen for aeons.

