Make An Impeccable Statement This Bhaidooj By Choosing These Stylish Outfits For Men

Over the past few years, there have been some paradigm shifts in the Indian menswear industry. Designers have used it as a testing ground for new silhouettes, materials, colors, and styles, and men have embraced it all just as enthusiastically.

While they have an abundance of classic pieces in their closets, they have also put modern and stylish designs at the top of their styling priority list. Every occasion now presents a chance for men to come out looking dashing, thanks to the availability of a wide range of designs, with bhaidooj season being the obvious peak for doing so. Without traditional clothing, bhaidooj attire is incomplete.

Consider opting for a Dhoti Kurta set if you want to try something different.

Pick long kurtas that can be paired with white or colored churidars for a classy look.

A Nehru jacket paired with pants makes for a great formal look.

While long and short kurtas are the preferred attire to wear with these jackets, you may also wear them with a shirt and pair of pants for a casual-formal appearance for a workplace party or an Indo-Western outfit that includes Jodhpuri pants, dhotis, or salwars. When you want to look dressy and professional but don’t want to adopt the formal attitude of a blazer, Nehru jackets are the ideal choice. Urban Mark’s extensive selection of Nehru Jacket will help you create a fashionable statement.

Angrakha and sherwani are the two most popular options when it comes to choosing festival outfits for men.

A full-sleeved kurta is best worn in winter to keep the chill at bay.

We assure you that the ethnic wear options we’ve chosen for you, which come in some of the most fundamental and adaptable colours, will be more than enough if mixing and matching different items to create your own appearance is your thing.

